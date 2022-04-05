Three Headland football players sign to play at Montgomery colleges

HEADLAND – Three Headland football players have signed to play on the college level in Montgomery – Andre Galloway and Acea Haselden with Faulkner University and Robert Vickers III with Huntingdon College.

The fact they’ll remain close in proximity to each other is symbolic of the bond they’ve formed through the years.

“We all had a goal that we wanted to go play college football,” Galloway said. “I’m just glad we all got to sign our name on the dotted line and will be able to play at the next level.”

Headland coach Reginald Melton is especially happy to see the three be rewarded for the hard work over the past couple of years while the Rams program went through a variety of coaching changes.

Melton, who was named head coach in February following a stint as interim head coach after Rodney Dollar was placed on administrative leave six games into this past season, is the fourth head football coach at Headland in the past four years. Danny Raines had spent three years as head coach before retiring from the state system and was followed by Toby Greene, who left after one year to take over at Northside Methodist Academy before Dollar was hired.

“I’m just so proud of all three of those guys, because they went through several different coaching changes and they actually stuck with it and I’m proud to see them reap the reward,” Melton said.

“We actually had four seniors on the football team. Three signed football scholarships and the fourth one will sign a soccer scholarship with Huntingdon (John McKee, kicker).”

Galloway, a standout running back, actually signed with Faulkner in early February, but went through a signing ceremony with his two teammates on Monday at the school.

“I’ve always wanted to play football with my teammates in college,” Galloway said. “Robert isn’t going too far up the road and I’m glad me and Acea get to do it together for the next few years.

“When I signed a while back it was a special thing, but it wasn’t as special as signing with the guys that I had played with my whole life.”

Galloway said a call from Faulkner head coach Rob Gray during basketball season was a deciding factor in choosing the Eagles.

“When the head coach called me personally when I was at basketball practice and told me that he wanted me … I knew if the head coach called me personally, I knew that I was really one of the guys that they wanted,” Galloway said. “That was one of the huge reasons why I picked Faulkner.

“I want to thank coach Melton for sticking with me. He told me times would get tough when recruiting doesn’t look like it’s going right, but just stay focused and keep talking to coaches and it will all come together.”

Haselden, a 6-foot-2, 284-pound tackle, is expected to play on the defensive side on the college level.

“Coach Melton started going all out for us and reaching out to different colleges and helping us get the attention,” Haselden said of the recruiting process. “He was always there for advice throughout the whole process. If we had any kind of question, it didn’t matter what time, we could call him and he would do his best to answer our question.”

Being able to take part in a signing ceremony with his friends was special.

“Being able to have a friend go to Faulkner, too, was something big for me,” Haselden said. “I’ve always dreamed about signing with friends, and just signing for the next level was big for me.”

Vickers, a 6-foot-1, 245-pound defensive end, said he and his teammates didn’t let the distractions of coaching changes affect their approach to playing the game.

“We just played football and focused on the common goal to win,” Vickers said.

For his efforts, a college scholarship to Huntingdon is the reward.

“When I went on my visit I liked everything about it and it felt like home and it’s close to home,” Vickers said of Huntingdon.

As for the signing ceremony, Vickers said, “I was very nervous, but happy at the same time that I got to do it in from of my family and friends.”

Vickers is appreciative of those who have helped him along the way.

“All of my coaches, my teachers, my family,” Vickers said.