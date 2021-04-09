Three local athletes, one coach named to AHSAA all-star cross country team

Two runners from Enterprise and one from Providence Christian plus Providence Christian’s coach have been named to participate in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Cross Country races in July.

Enterprise’s Lauren Rodgers and Brett Tessay along with Providence Christian’s Connor Patterson were selected to run in the races, all for the South team. Providence Christian coach Cliff Carter was named to coach the South boys team.

Rodgers will compete for the South girls team and Tessay and Patterson for the South boys against the North all-stars. Each team features 10 current juniors who will be seniors next year.

Patterson, the 2020 Dothan Eagle Male Cross Country Runner of the Year, is coming off a Class 3A individual state cross country title.

The North-South week is set for July 19-23 in Montgomery.