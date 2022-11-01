Three local players, two coaches named to South All-Star football team roster

Enterprise wide receivers Mykel Johnson and Tre Kemmerlin, along with Eufaula offensive lineman Patrick Screws, were announced as members of the South team for the 64th Annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game to take place on Dec. 16 at Mobile's Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Also, Enterprise head coach Ben Blackmon and Eufaula head coach Jerrel Jernigan have been announced as assistants on the South squad, led by Opelika head coach Erik Speakman.

All of the players selected for the 37-member squads are 2023 seniors.