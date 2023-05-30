Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Athletically, New Brockton could be a sleeping giant.

At least that is the view of three new head coaches for the growing Coffee County school.

Joshua Boykin, a former Enterprise basketball standout, Dawn Ezzell, a New Brockton graduate and a recent Goshen assistant coach, along with Gary Ray, a veteran coach with the Alabama Fury softball program and recent assistant at New Brockton, were all hired last week for roles at the school.

Boykin takes over as the boys basketball coach, Ezzell as the school’s volleyball coach and Ray as softball coach.

Boykin will also be a business/marketing teacher and Ezzell a special education resource teacher. Ray was hired on a contract basis as he will maintain his job as an aircraft mechanic at Fort Novosel.

“It has a lot of potential,” Boykin said of New Brockton’s boys basketball program. “It has great potential to be good. They haven’t a winning season since 2015 and that is not a reflection of what they could be.”

Ray, who was an assistant the last two years to previous head coach Wade Hussey at New Brockton, feels the future is bright for the Gamecock softball program.

“It is exciting to me (to take over) because of the young talented group that we have, all the way down to the seventh grade,” Ray said. “There is a lot of talent, so I think it will be an exciting couple of years and that we will start to get back to the winning ways that New Brockton used to have.”

Ezzell, the new volleyball coach, also sees the future potential.

“I want to push them past their comfort zone. I want them to show me grit and determination and discipline in all aspects of their lives,” Ezzell said. “I believe if they do that, it will push them further from area to regional to state.”

It will be the first high school head coaching role for all three, though Ray has head coaching experience the last four years with the Alabama Fury travel softball team. He was also the head coach of New Brockton’s junior varsity softball team the last two years.

All three enter as New Brockton continues to grow. The program, which was a Class 2A program as recent as 2019, is expected to jump up to Class 4A for the 2024-25 academic year and could be threatening to leap into 5A.

Boykin back in coaching

A 2013 Enterprise High graduate, Boykin was a three-year starter for the Wildcats during the successful tenures of Albert Weeden and Kenny Hill. He scored 850 points, grabbed 650 rebounds, and blocked 100 shots in his career, which saw EHS reach the Elite 8 in 2012. He was named to the Dothan Eagle Super 12 team his senior season.

He then played two years at Enterprise State Community College and one year at Troy University before labrum and hip injuries forced him out of the game.

After graduating Troy with a Sport Management degree, Boykin coached at Enterprise State for three years as an assistant before shifting out of coaching in 2020 to run a basketball training program called Iso League.

Now he is ready to return to full-time coaching.

“It is a great opportunity that was offered to me to be able to step into a head coaching position after coaching three years in junior college and kind of taking a break,” Boykin said. “To be able to get back into coaching, No. 1 was a blessing, but then to also step in to a head position was an even bigger blessing.”

On the court, he plans for the Gamecocks to mirror what his teams in high school were like.

“We will have an aggressive and discipline mindset,” Boykin said. “We will be hard-nosed 94 feet the entire game. That is what coach Weeden and coach Hill instilled in me and that is what I want to instill in these players.”

Ezzell back at alma mater

Ezzell is familiar with New Brockton athletics. She played softball, volleyball and was a cheerleader at the school, graduating in 2005. She also played basketball up to her 10th grade year.

“It was a program that helped build me and I want to give back to that program and help build the next generation coming up into loving sports and be productive citizens in society even after high school,” Ezzell said.

After graduating from New Brockton, she lived in Anchorage, Alaska and in the state of Washington before returning to New Brockton in 2012 and working for the Department of Defense at Fort Rucker (now Fort Novosel) while earning bachelor’s and masters’ degrees in special education at Troy.

This past year, she worked as an assistant coach in volleyball and softball at Goshen High School.

A sports enthusiast, she has worked with little leagues and other youth leagues.

“My philosophy at this moment as a coach is it my desire to empower the young women to be their best self, first academically and second on the court or on the field,” Ezzell said.

“I also believe playing sports develops skills that are beneficial in life and not only builds character and confidence, but a sense of accomplishment.”

Ray also plenty of experience in youth sports, coaching baseball teams before moving full time to the Alabama Fury. He has been part of the Fury the last seven years, leading the 18U team last year and this year.

He wants to get the Gamecocks program to where it one of the elite in the Wiregrass.

“I just want to get it back to where it used to be when coach Hussey started and getting to state tournaments,” Ray said. “We have missed out on regionals the last couple of years and I want to get us back to those and get us to be a powerhouse in the south (part of Alabama).”

New Brockton last made the regional postseason in 2021 and hasn’t reached the state tournament since 2016.

Ray said developing pitching is key to helping the Gamecocks became a strong program.

“Pitching has been our crutch the last two seasons,” Ray said. “Hitting hasn’t been a problem. It has been the lack of pitchers and having position players as pitchers and when you do that, it leaves an open spot in the field. I believe next year we will actually have a pitching staff. We probably haven’t had a pitching staff in three years.”

A 22-year veteran at Fort Novosel, Ray is a combat veteran who served three years in the United States Navy as an Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class. He was also a Jet Engine Propulsion Technician in the Alabama Air National Guard as a Tech Sergeant from 2009-15, briefly serving in Afghanistan.

A native of Orange, Texas, Ray played basketball and baseball at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School, graduating in 1992. He earned a scholarship to play baseball at Hillsboro Junior College (now Hill College) in Texas.