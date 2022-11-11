Three touchdowns in final three minutes lift Highland Home over Ariton

ARITON - Jordan Smith appeared to give Ariton a potential game-breaking first-down run with just under four minutes to go in Friday’s game against Highland Home at Dr. Robert F. Zumstein Stadium.

Three plays later, disaster struck – and it kept coming for Ariton.

Behind two interceptions returned for touchdowns by sophomore Tyler Chaney, the Flying Squadron scored three TDs in the game’s last 2:29 to rally for a 44-28 victory over the Purple Cats in a Class 2A second-round state playoff game.

The No. 5 ranked Flying Squadron (11-1) advanced to a third-round home matchup next week against Clarke County, which beat Vincent 43-28. Ariton, ranked No. 2 in the state, had its season end with a 10-2 record with both losses coming to Highland Home, which also took a 34-33 decision in a regular-season meeting on Aug. 26.

“I was proud of the guys,” Ariton head coach Steven Kilcrease said. “I didn’t think we played great in the first half, but in the second half I thought we played pretty good. Give them (the Flying Squadron) credit as they made the plays when they needed to.

“It is a devastating loss. I hate it for these seniors. It is a good, close group.”

After trailing 19-7 late in the second quarter, the Purple Cats rallied and were up 28-25 following a Smith 3-yard run with 9:34 left in the game. Ian Senn then intercepted a long Highland Home pass with 5:25 left, giving the Purple Cats a chance to seal the game.

After three plays, Ariton faced 4th-and-1 from its own 35 with 3:54 left in the game. Kilcrease rolled the dice and decided to go for it.

Smith, behind a huge hole from the right side of the offensive line, shot through and raced downfield before being tackled at the 27-yard line to convert a first down on a 38-yard run. However, the Purple Cats were called for unsportsmanlike conduct after the play, pushing the ball back to the 43.

“I didn’t want to give them the ball back and fortunately we got it (the first down),” Kilcrease said of the decision for the gamble. “I just didn’t want to give them the ball back.”

On the next play, Ariton quarterback Andy Garris threw an incomplete pass before Smith earned three yards to the 40.

With the clock running under 2:45 left, the Purple Cats went to the air with Garris firing toward the end zone to the left. However, Chaney, Highland Home’s safety, came flying over for an interception and returned it 85-plus yards down the Flying Squadron sideline for a touchdown, putting Highland Home up 32-28 following the point after kick with 2:29 left.

“The first time we played them, we put our foot off the pedal and I promised our guys we would not do that. We made a mistake and I take full responsibility for that terrible call on the pick six. I was trying to go for the kill and put the game away,” said an emotional Kilcrease about the pass play.

“We had set up smoke screens outside to Ian and Landon (Tyler) and had success on it. They bit hard on the time before that, so it was a smoke and go play (to Ian). We had a mix-up and they intercepted it.”

Things got worse from there for Ariton.

Four straight incompletions turned it over on downs with 1:55 left at the Purple Cats 31. Highland Home back-up quarterback TJ Washington took the first snap off the left side and found daylight for a 31-yard TD run. The point after kick was blocked, leaving it 37-28 Flying Squadron.

On the first play of the ensuing Ariton possession, Chaney earned another interception, his third of the game, and returned it for another touchdown. In exactly a minute, the Flying Squadron went from 28-25 down to up 44-28. In addition to his third interception, it was also Chaney’s third score of the night as he added an offensive TD with a reception in the first half.

After a short kickoff, Ariton, behind Smith runs of 13, 10 and 17 yards, moved to the 5-yard line in the final seconds before Smith was dropped for a loss on the final play of the game.

The teams came out firing early.

On the fifth play of the game, Garris fired deep and hit Matthew Harrell in stride on a 60-yard touchdown bomb as the Purple Cat receiver had a few steps on his defender in man coverage. Garris added the point after kick to make it 7-0 with 9:49 left in the period.

It didn’t stay that way for long.

Two plays into Highland Home’s series, Flying Squadron quarterback Bryce McKenzie found a wide open Tyzaveous Shepherd on a 62-yard bomb. The extra point kick was wide right, leaving it 7-6 Ariton with barely two and a half minutes gone in the game.

The Purple Cats gained one first down on the ensuing possession before a shanked punt gave Highland Home the ball at the 45. Seven plays later, McKenzie connected with Chaney on a 20-yard touchdown pass with exactly three minutes left in the opening quarter. A try for two failed, but the Squadron led 12-7.

After forcing a three-and-out, Highland Home increased its margin behind a 16-play, 89-yard scoring drive. Sparked by a 25-yard completion off a double pass and a 4th-and-3 conversion on a 7-yard by McKenzie, the Squadron scored on McKenzie’s 1-yard sneak with 5:30 to go in the half. The PAT kick was good, making it 19-7.

Ariton followed with a clutch scoring drive before the half to seize some momentum. From the 36, Senn caught a pass around the 15 near the Ariton sideline, broke a tackle and raced into the end zone. Garris added the PAT kick to cut it to 19-14 with 1:03 left before intermission.

The Purple Cats defense kept the momentum on Ariton’s side to start the third quarter as Trey Peavy recovered a Flying Squadron fumble at the AHS 41 on the first series of the period.

On the first play, Garris went deep to Senn, who made a nice adjustment to get inside of the defender and made a diving catch of the ball that was thrown slightly off. The play covered 35 yards to the 6. Two plays later, Smith scored on a 4-yard run. Garris added the point after kick to make it 21-19 Ariton with 6:42 left in the third.

Highland Home, after gaining just one first down, pinned Ariton at the 10 off a 35-yard punt. After a sack to the 1, Chaney intercepted Garris, setting the Squadron up at the 24.

Four plays later, 6-foot-6 Keldric Faulk scored on a 5-yard run to give Highland Home the lead back. A try for two failed, leaving it 25-21 with 3:03 left in the third.

Two series later, Ariton went back in front again with 9:34 left on a 3-yard run for Smith, his third touchdown of the night. Garris again converted the PAT kick to make it 28-25.

The Flying Squadron earned one first down before Senn’s interception and Ariton appeared to be prime position to pull out the win.

However, Chaney and Highland Home posted their three scores in the final 2:29 to deny the Purple Cats.

Smith finished with 138 yards rushing and three scores for Ariton. Garris threw for 187 yards off 13-of-23 with two touchdowns, but also had three interceptions.

McKenzie threw for 221 yards for Highland Home.