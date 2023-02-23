Tanner Johnston and AJ Dyson combined to limit Charles Henderson to five hits and a run, while striking out five to pace G.W. Long to an 8-1 win over Charles Henderson in high school baseball action Thursday.

Johnston, the winning pitcher, worked five innings and allowed four hits and a run, while striking out four. Dyson pitched two innings, giving up one hit and striking out one.

Offensively for Long, Bryson Hughes hit a three-run homer and Johnston had two singles. Brant Berry had a single and RBI and Will Bush and Grant Watson drove in one run each. Hayes Horne added a double.

For Charles Henderson, Cole Pugh had two hits, Damien Hart had a single and RBI and Will Templin had a double.

Headland 6, Opp 0: Trey Scott pitched a complete-game five-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and only one walk to pace Headland.

Kaleb Edwards was 2-for-3 with a double and a RBI, Mason Steele had a single and drove in three runs and Luke Nelson had a double.

Opp was led by Nelson Hall, who was 2-for-3.

Wicksburg 15, Ashford 0: The Panthers cruised to the four-inning win.

Easton Dean struck out nine and allowed only one hit for the win on the mound.

Drew Colon went 3-for-3 with three RBI, Gabe Glover drove in three runs and Jacob Cox drove in one.

Seth Williams, Maddox Burkhardt and Dean each had a hit.

Will Hart Lawrence got the lone Ashford hit.

Dale County 7, Pike County 1: Kyler Barron allowed only one hit over four innings and had six strikeouts in picking up the pitching win.

Maddox Weed had a RBI single and both Kade Smith and Jessie Pelham had a RBI sac fly each.

New Brockton 9, Zion Chapel 4: The Gamecocks scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to rally from 4-2 down.

The game-winning rally was sparked by a game-tying two-run homer by Payton Green and a go-ahead run-scoring double by Riley Simmons.

Green had two hits and the two runs batted in, Jaxon Whitworth had two hits, one a double, and also drove in two runs. Dawson Peacock added a single and RBI.

Jacob Fisher was the winning pitcher, working the last 1 2/3. He struck out two and allowed one hit. Green started and struck out eight over five innings, while allowing just two hits.

Geneva 11, Elba 1: Dylan Key, Talan Johnson, and Robert Wilson combined on 12 strikeouts and allowed only two hits and a run in Geneva’s win.

Key worked two innings, Johnson 2 2/3 and Wilson a 1/3 in the five-inning game. Key and Johnson struck out six each with Johnson allowing the two hits and Key giving up the run, which was unearned. Wilson retired the only batter he faced.

Offensively, Key had two singles and two RBI, Wilson had a single, double and one RBI, while Johnson had a double with two RBI. Trent Smith had a double and RBI and Trent Spann had a single and RBI.

Brady Johnson and Ty Sieving had a single each for Elba.

Daleville 18, Abbeville 0: Ruben Garcia pitched a three-inning, one-hit shutout and went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double to lead Daleville.

Caden Elmore added a 2-for-3 night for the Warhawks.

Kinston 11, Emmanuel Christian 0: Cale Sumblin and Drew Branch combined on a five-inning one-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts.

Sumblin, the winning pitcher, pitched four innings, striking out 10 and allowing the one hit. Branch struck out the side in the fifth.

Offensively, Cade Jones and Marcus Free had two hits each with Jones driving in two runs. CJ Lunsford had a hit and drove in three runs.

Junior Varsity

Headland 5, Opp 4: For Opp, Cam James had two singles and two runs scored and both Landon Langley and Baylor Turman had two singles with one RBI each.

Talan Wicker pitched 2 2/3 innings and didn’t allow an earned run. He struck out two and allowed two hits.

All five Headland runs were unearned because of Opp errors.