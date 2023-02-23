David McHugh scored three goals and Adan Zaporta added the other goal to lead the New Brockton boys to a 5-2 win over Geneva on Thursday in high school soccer action.

Junior Martinez had 19 saves in goal for New Brockton.

New Brockton girls 5, Geneva 3: Rubi Soto had two goals to lead New Brockton’s win.

Ashley Hernandez, Evangeline Hernandez and Laniya Hines added one each goal.

Madison Hankins had 11 saves in goal for New Brockton.

Lylla King, Addie Vaughn and Kori Post had a goal each for Geneva.