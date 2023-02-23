Providence Christian scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally past Dale County 7-6 in high school softball action on Thursday night.

Alyse Deer’s two-run double brought the Eagles to 6-4. A Warrior error allowed two runners to score to tie it and Maddie Norris’ pop fly single to center field scored Cassie Braddy with the winning run.

Braddy led the Eagles, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Emma Holly had a single and two RBI.

Shayleigh Whitman had three hits and a RBI for Dale County and Elly Castle had two hits, including a two-run homer and a double, and drove in three runs. Ainyah Stokes added a RBI triple.

Houston Academy 16, Charles Henderson 1: Mary Suzan Aman went 4-for-4 with two RBI and had four stolen bases for the Raiders.

Emily Adams struck out nine and allowed just two hits in the circle.

Tylaya Lingo had a double, triple and a stolen base. Mallory Magrino went 3-for-4 with two RBI, Jadyn Rausch tripled in three runs, Claire Kelley had two hits and an RBI with three stolen bases, A.J. Harrison drove in two runs and Maddie Jerkins had a hit.

Slocomb 10, Daleville 0: Emma Nichols pitched a four-hit seven-inning shutout with eight strikeouts to pace Slocomb.

Chloe Andrews led the offense, going 2-for-4.

Junior Varsity

Opp 7-9, G.W. Long 4-5: Opp’s JV team swept G.W. Long 7-4, 9-5.

In the opener, Carreline Spears was 2-for-2 with two RBI. Gradyn Lunsford was the winning pitcher, striking out two and allowing five hits.

In game two, Chloe Bentley and Ryan Lanier both had a double and drove in two runs. Lanier pitched two innings of no-hit ball, allowing one run.