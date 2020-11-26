Tight-knit Abbeville set for Class 2A semifinals against Leroy

“You can’t take credit for genetics,” Stewart said. “These are a bunch of kids that have been playing together since they were 5 years old. They’ve played a lot of football together and won a lot of games. The program was left in good hands.”

When Stewart was hired, he didn’t try to rearrange things; he simply went to work with the players.

“My first day on the job, I didn’t come in with a suit and tie,” Stewart said. “I came in with my athletic gear and we got out there in the weight room. That’s where we met and that’s where we’ve continued to spend a lot of time. And the staff has been great.”

It didn’t take long to see that the players form more than just a football team.

“We’ve got a bunch of kids that just love playing for each other,” Stewart said. “They’re like family – literally. We’ve got six sets of brothers.

“You’ve got a group of kids that care for each other. I’ve literally seen kids give other kids the shirts off their back. In our locker room, we don’t have locks. We don’t need them.

“I don’t have managers, and not because they don’t want to be here, but we don’t need them because the kids do everything themselves.”