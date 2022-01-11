Tisdale resigns as Slocomb football coach

After a successful six-year tenure at Slocomb, RedTop head football coach Richard Tisdale is leaving the program because of family considerations.

Tidsale, who amassed a 36-29 record in his six years with three state playoff teams, said he was looking to stay in coaching as an assistant in the area, but has no official job yet. In addition to his football role, he will relinquish his duties as athletic director and as a physical education teacher at Slocomb.

“It is to spend more time with my boys,” Tisdale said. “They are 11, 7 and 2. Being the head coach/athletic director takes a lot of time, so I am going to try and find something that is not so time involved to where I can spend more time with them. I am missing them grow up and before I know it I will blink and they will be gone (out of the house).

“There are a lot of times in the season where I leave, he (the youngest one) is asleep and when I get home, he is asleep. That’s part of it (as a head coach) and that is why I am hoping to find something to where I can see him more often.