Toby Greene leaving Headland to become head coach at Northside Methodist Academy

NMA athletics director Mike Mordecai announced the move and released the following statement Thursday morning: Northside Methodist Academy is excited to introduce its new head football coach: Coach Toby Greene. Coach Greene is a 27-year veteran to coaching football in the Wiregrass area. Coach Greene feels led by God to influence a young football program. He has been interested in coaching at a Christian School for a long time. He attended Coosa Valley Academy where his coaches were Christian men who helped led him to Christ at age 14 and have still a profound effect on him today. Coach Greene wants to emphasize accountability, dedication, sacrifice, hard work, serving and loving others and leadership. He says that these are the same core values that Christ seeks in us, and he wants to use his coaching as his ministry. "This is my Great Commission." We plan to host a meet and greet for all the families, players, and media on Monday, March 8 at 6 p.m. in the Fine Arts Building. Come help us welcome Coach Greene into the NMA family!