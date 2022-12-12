Toby Greene leaving NMA to be head football coach at Rehobeth

Toby Greene is returning back to the public high school coaching ranks – and also returning to where he had his first head coaching job – sort of.

Greene was officially named the new head football coach at Rehobeth High School on Monday by the Houston County School Board. Rehobeth principal Mil Tatom confirmed the hire to the Dothan Eagle.

Greene, who has a 112-111 career record in 21 seasons as a head coach, shifts to Rehobeth after coaching at Dothan private school Northside Methodist Academy the last two seasons. He guided Knights teams to 3-7 and 4-6 records as NMA played its second and third seasons in the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

At Rehobeth, he replaces Pate Harrison, who resigned last month after leading the Rebels to 15-16 record, including 4-6 the last two years. In addition to his head football coach role, Greene will be the school athletic director and a PE teacher with emphasis on weight lifting classes. He plans to meet with Rehobeth players sometime on Tuesday.

In accepting the job at Rehobeth, Greene returns to his first head coaching gig. He coached at Rehobeth from 1999-2001. He will do so this time, though, at a newer Rehobeth High School and football field off Malvern Road. The previous school and field were off Campbellton Highway.

“It is kind of a unique opportunity to end up where you started it all with your first head coaching job,” Greene said in a Dothan Eagle interview Monday. “It made such an impression on me – the community, the town, the school, the school system and the kids I coached there that it was attractive enough to go back 20 something years later (21).

“It is a slightly different Rehobeth than when I was there. Right when I left, the construction of the (new) school itself was going on and obviously I saw all of the plans and remembered some of the planning going into the new gym plus seeing the drawings and the brick and mortars start going up.

"To see it now, it is definitely a different place than where I coached in with the old cinder block fieldhouse and the bleachers with the press box on the visitors’ side in those old days. Rehobeth has definitely grown up.”

In his first tenure at Rehobeth, he guided the Rebels for three seasons with records of 4-7, 5-5, 7-4 with the first and third team both making the Class 4A state playoffs.

Since his departure, Rehobeth has moved up from 4A to a high Class 5A program. School officials believe the school could reach Class 6A during the next AHSAA reclassification next October for the 2024 season.

“We will start planning and there is a little bit of both,” Greene said of excitement plus concern of potentially moving up to the second highest level in the AHSAA. “There are some worries to it, but there is some excitement to it. Every coach enjoys a good challenge and the challenge of growing a program from 5A to 6A, if that happens down the road, is one I haven’t gone through in my career. I have always enjoyed a challenge and I look forward to that (if it happens).”

Green also returns back to a public school after retiring from the state system following his 2020 season at Headland. He admitted the chance to improve his retirement from a recent new matrix system released by state education officials this past May was part of his reason for jumping back to the public school system, but stressed it wasn’t the only reason.

“It certainly helps,” Greene said. “It is a chance to get back into the public school retirement system plan, but in all honesty, I was familiar with Rehobeth. I was happy at Northside Methodist – they have been great to me – but I wouldn’t have jumped back in the retirement system just for any job. It had to be the right job and I feel Rehobeth is the right job. It had to be where I felt I would be a fit and I feel I will fit in at Rehobeth.”

Tatom, who became the head coach at county rival Wicksburg the same year Greene became head coach at Rehobeth, is familiar with the new Rebel head coach. The two coached against each other several times.

“We are excited to have coach Greene coming back to Rehobeth High School,” Tatom said. “I knew how hard we had to prepare for Coach Greene’s teams. I knew he was going to make it work that week and make you prepare. You knew his players would be prepared to play you, so you better had worked that week.”

Tatom feels Greene’s previous experience at Rehobeth also played a role in feeling comfortable in hiring him as the new Rebel coach.

“Coaching here before he understands the community and knows what kind of kids we have here,” Tatom said.

A native of Harpersville, Greene attended Coosa Valley Academy. His first coaching job was an assistant coaching role at Mountain Brook High School near Birmingham.

He became the head coach at Rehobeth in 1999 and spent three seasons there before leading Muscle Shoals for two seasons (5-15 record, 2002-03) before returning to the Wiregrass and a head coaching job at Geneva County, a place he stayed three seasons, going 15-16, including a 9-2 first-round state playoff team in his final season in Hartford.

Greene then became head coach at Cottonwood and had his longest head coaching tenure of nine seasons (2007-15). He earned a 60-39 record with the Bears with four teams making the state playoffs, including two teams (2007 and 2010) that reached the state quarterfinals. Both of those teams finished with a 12-1 record.

He left Cottonwood after 2015 and became the offensive coordinator of the Dothan Tigers, a post he held for three seasons before becoming head coach at Florala in Covington County. After guiding the Wildcats to a 7-4 record in his only season in 2019, he led Headland in 2020. He was 1-8 in his only season with the Rams before retiring from the state system and becoming head coach at Northside Methodist.

“I want to thank the administration at Northside Methodist for the chance to work there,” Greene said. “It was a great experience. I learned more from them than they ever learned from me. I wish the best of luck to them in the future. I think there are brighter days ahead for them.”