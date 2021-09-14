Top-ranked G.W. Long volleyball survives gritty Ariton

Ariton, which has only one senior, played the veteran Rebels tough most of the night, especially in the first and third set, but Long showed why it is ranked No. 1, getting key points at the right time.

“I thought the girls played really good and I thought they play hard,” Ariton head coach Terry Goodson said. “It is a whole new bunch from last year as there are about three that didn’t play last year. I thought they hustled and played together. It is a great group of girls and I am proud of my girls even though we lost.”

The teams traded points most of the first set before the Purple Cats broke a 12 all tie with three straight points and a 15-12 advantage. Kaydee Phillips, a junior who had a big night for Ariton, had a kill, Ansleigh Herring smashed down a free ball at the top of the net and G.W. Long hit a shot out of bounds to account for the string of three points.

The margin bounced from one to three over the next nine serves before Ariton eased out to a 23-19 lead when a Long player was called for a center line violation.

G.W. Long though, didn’t panic. Maleah Long and Emma Claire Long both earned a kill to close the gap to two. A double-touching hitting violation on Ariton followed to cut it to one.