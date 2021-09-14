Top-ranked G.W. Long volleyball survives gritty Ariton

There is nothing like having a lot of quality hitters on the volleyball court.
G.W. Long head coach Craig Long feels he has that luxury with his Rebel volleyball team this year.
Sparked by 47 combined kills from five players, the Class 2A top-ranked Rebels overcame a gritty effort by the rival and No. 9 ranked Purple Cats during a 26-24, 25-17, 25-23 victory in a Class 2A, Area 3 contest Tuesday night at the Ariton gym.
Long improved to 11-2 overall and 2-0 in area play, while Ariton dropped to 13-2 and to 2-1.
“This was a hard-fought match,” Long said. “Ariton played really well and both teams hustled. We made a lot of serving errors and that is uncharacteristic of us – that could be pressure or the size of the (rivalry) game. Overall, we played well and I liked our hustle and defensive plays. We are glad to be 2-0 in the area.”
Breana Henning and Emma Claire Long both earned 14 kills, while Ally Whitehead had nine kills, Miranda Smith six kills and Maleah Long four kills to spark the Rebel offensive attack. Setter Makenna Long had 47 assists to set up the kills.
“We have four or five hitters that all can hit the ball and can hit it in different spots,” Long said. “Makenna does a good job of getting it to them and keeping it mixed up to where they (opponents) can’t target on one hitter or one side. We are more balanced than we have been in a long time and we have a quick team.”
Ariton, which has only one senior, played the veteran Rebels tough most of the night, especially in the first and third set, but Long showed why it is ranked No. 1, getting key points at the right time.
“I thought the girls played really good and I thought they play hard,” Ariton head coach Terry Goodson said. “It is a whole new bunch from last year as there are about three that didn’t play last year. I thought they hustled and played together. It is a great group of girls and I am proud of my girls even though we lost.”
The teams traded points most of the first set before the Purple Cats broke a 12 all tie with three straight points and a 15-12 advantage. Kaydee Phillips, a junior who had a big night for Ariton, had a kill, Ansleigh Herring smashed down a free ball at the top of the net and G.W. Long hit a shot out of bounds to account for the string of three points.
The margin bounced from one to three over the next nine serves before Ariton eased out to a 23-19 lead when a Long player was called for a center line violation.
G.W. Long though, didn’t panic. Maleah Long and Emma Claire Long both earned a kill to close the gap to two. A double-touching hitting violation on Ariton followed to cut it to one.
After the ensuing serve by G.W. Long’s Emmaline Hughes, the teams traded volleys in a frantic pace with a couple of nice defensive digs by both teams, including one by Ariton’s Phillips, before the Purple Cats hit it out of bounds to give Long a 24-23 lead.
Ariton, though, retied it at 24 on a kill by Mattie Grace Heath off an assist from Hollis Cherry.
Long reclaimed the lead with a combined block by Smith and Whitehead then won the set when Ariton had a shot go into the net and fall to the floor on the next point.
“Even though we lost it at the end, we all – the players and coaches -- thought we should have won that,” Ariton’s Goodson said. “In one sense, it made us feel we could play with them. It gave us confidence, but it also hurt our feelings that we blew it. Give Long credit as they won it, but we also felt we blew it too.”
The Rebels took control of the second set early, building a 5-2 lead off a Henning ace and a kill each from Emma Claire Long and Henning plus a smash down shot at the top of the net by Maleah Long.
G.W. Long maintained the advantage throughout the set, eventually finishing it 25-17 on a Whitehead kill.
Ariton held a 5-3 early in the third set following an ace by Averi Andrews, but the Rebels scored seven of the eight to wrestle the lead away at 10-6. An ace by Emma Claire Long plus several strong attacks by Smith sparked the flurry.
Long stayed in control and appeared set to finish it out strong, but Ariton surged to cut a four-point deficit of 24-20 down to 24-23. Heath earned a slam point off a ball left on the top of the net and Phillips earned a block to spark the Purple Cats.
However, G.W. Long finished the set and the match when Emma Claire Long earned a kill off a Makenna Long assist.
In addition to its kill totals, G.W. Long had five aces on offense, including two from Emma Claire Long. Defensively, the Rebels were led by Hughes with seven digs, Emma Claire Long with six digs and Henning with five digs. Smith had three blocks and Maleah Long two.
Phillips lead Ariton with a strong overall game, earning 10 kills, 10 digs and two assists. She was also credited with 12 blocks. Heath had six kills and three digs and Andrews had five kills, three blocks and two digs. Blair Hughes and Herring both had three kills and Hughes had three digs and Herring two digs plus two blocks. Cherry delivered 19 assists.
Molly Kate Simmons, Andrews and Cherry had one each for Ariton.
Ariton wins JV and junior high matches: Ariton won the junior varsity and junior high matches prior to the varsity contest.
The JV score was 25-14, 25-21 and junior high score was 25-19, 25-18.