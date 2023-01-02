The crowning of champions, a controversy that made national news and several coaching legends stepping aside highlight the Top Wiregrass Sports Stories of 2022 as compiled by the Dothan Eagle sports staff.

The state champions were plentiful, starting with the Enterprise boys basketball team winning the AHSAA Class 7A title by beating James Clemens 64-62 on a fastbreak basket by Tre Kemmerlin right before the buzzer to end the game. It marked the first state basketball championship in school history.

Houston Academy claimed both the Class 3A softball championship and the boys tennis title – the Raiders tennis team doing it for the fourth straight year.

Abbeville Christian hit the trifecta with state championships in the Class A, AISA ranks in girls basketball, softball and baseball.

Pike Liberal Arts, competing in AISA for the final year before entering the AHSAA ranks, won titles in boys basketball and baseball.

The G.W. Long baseball program won its 17th state baseball title, this time with a sweep of Decatur Heritage in the best-of-three series in Class 2A.

The Providence Christian girls and boys cross country teams both repeated as state champions after moving up from Class 3A to Class 4A.

And the Elba golf team won the Class 1A-2A boys golf title.

Dothan coach controversy: New Dothan head football coach Jed Kennedy made unpleasant headlines when he was suspended after a video went viral of him throwing down volunteer staff member when the volunteer got too close to the sidelines and a penalty flag was thrown during a touchdown run in a home win over Opelika in late October.

Three days later, Dothan city schools superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe, Dothan principal Dr. Keith Bland and Dothan athletics director Jessica Noble announced a decision to suspend the coach without pay for a week after an investigation into the incident. Several community leaders called for a further investigation in a story that went national, but the decision stood and Kennedy returned to the sidelines following the suspension and directed the Wolves to a first round win the Class 7A playoffs. The Wolves ended the season at 8-4.

Sasser retires: The 25-year baseball coaching career for Mackey Sasser at Wallace College came to an end in the championship game of the ACCC Baseball Tournament as the team lost to Snead State. During the season, Sasser reached his milestone 800th career win.

Sasser’s teams won six conference championships, were state runner-up seven times, and won a state title in 2017, which earned the school its only appearance in the Junior College World Series. Sasser, a former Major League player who was also the school’s athletic director, enjoyed tremendous success leading the Govs after taking over for Gene Dews at the beginning of the 1997-98 season when Dews moved into the role of coaching the softball program. Ryan Ihle, an assistant to Sasser, was named as the new head coach.

DuBose steps down: Longtime football coach Mike DuBose retired after leading his alma mater of Opp the last two seasons to a 17-6 record with two state playoff appearances. The 2015 Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame inductee coached 46 seasons overall as an assistant or as a head coach ranging from high school to college to the NFL since 1975. He had a 57-33 record as a college head coach in eight seasons and a 56-38 high school record over eight seasons.

DuBose was a four-year letterman at Opp in the late 1960s before starring at the University of Alabama under Paul “Bear” Bryant. He became Alabama’s head coach in 1997 after Gene Stallings retired and led the Tide for four seasons, compiling a 24-23 record, including leading the team to the SEC championship in 1999 with a 10-3 record. He was named the SEC Coach of the Year for that season.

At the pro level: Blake Burkhalter, a 2019 Northview graduate and baseball star, was drafted by the Atlanta Braves as a second-round compensation pick after finishing second nationally and leading the SEC in saves with 16 for Auburn.

Former Enterprise baseball standout Brendan Donovan was called up by the St. Louis Cardinals in April and earned recognition to several rookie teams and earned a Rawlings Gold Glove for his versatility, playing six different positions during the season.

Former Slocomb baseball standout and current New York Yankees pitcher Clay Holmes was selected to participate in the mid-summer All-Star Game Classic at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. The 2011 Slocomb graduate pitched 2/3 of an inning in the eighth inning, retiring two of the three batters he faced. Holmes finished with a 7-4 record, a 2.54 earned run average and 20 saves for the Yankees.

Former Enterprise, Troy and University of Houston football star Marcus Jones was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots and tied an NFL career record set by Deion Sanders during his rookie season, earning a receiving touchdown, punt-return touchdown and interception-return touchdown that covered 40 or more yards.

Former Elba and UAB football defensive end Alex Wright was drafted in the third round by the Cleveland Browns.

Dothan’s Mary Morgan Howell won the Nautique WWA World Wakeboard Championships title for the first time as a professional at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Ga.

Troy football success: Under new head coach Jon Sumrall, the Troy football team recorded the most wins in school history with 12, capped by a win over UTSA in the Cure Bowl in Orlando. The Trojans were ranked in the AP Top 25 at No. 23 going into the game after winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game and finished the season with an 11-game win streak and 12-2 record.

Linebacker Carlton Martial became the all-time career tackles leader in college football when he broke the mark of 545 and finished his career with 555.

Top honors: Several players and coaches in the Wiregrass earned postseason recognition.

Pike Liberal Arts baseball star Drew Nelson, an Auburn signee, was named the AISA Player and Pitcher of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. He was also named the state Gatorade Player of the Year.

Houston Academy’s softball start Alexis Milanowski, also an Auburn signee, was named the Class 3A state player of the year, while G.W. Long baseball player Blayne McDaniel earned pitcher of the year honors.

In addition, Geneva softball coach Ashley Bell and Houston Academy coach Sharon Cherry were named the Class 4A and 3A state coaches of the year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Headland fisherman Hudson Choquette was named to the Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team.

Former Eufaula football standout K.D. Hill was named the winner of the Chucky Mullins Courage Award at the beginning of his senior season at Ole Miss.

Enterprise girls wrestler Evelyn Holmes-Smith earned two All-American honors with top six finishes in national wrestling events. Holmes-Smith also won her second straight title at the Alabama state championship meet.

Super 12 banquet: For the first time, the Dothan Eagle held a single banquet to honor all of its Super 12 selections for the year during an event at the Dothan Civic Center in June. Alexis Milanowski of Houston Academy was named the Super 12 Female Athlete of the Year, Emmanuel Henderson of Geneva County was named the Male Athlete of the Year and Rhett Harrelson of Enterprise was named the Coach of the Year.

Noteworthy events: The City of Dothan hosted a variety of sporting events that brought in athletes from far and wide: The USTA 14s National Clay Court Championships, the Dixie Youth Baseball Div. I & II World Series, the LPGA Q-School Tournament and the Alabama State Games were among the top attractions.

New beginnings: Both Emmanuel Christian and Pike Liberal Arts joined the Alabama High School Athletic Association after competing in the AISA. Northside Methodist, which joined the AHSAA two years ago, began region play for the first time during the fall season.

Job changes: Among a number of job changes involving coaches in the Wiregrass, Ben Blackmon took over at Enterprise as head football coach and led the Wildcats to an 8-4 record and a second-round state playoff appearance.

Both the Dothan and Houston Academy boys basketball teams also featured new changes. Jeremy Bynum replaced Janasky Fleming at Dothan and Ron Watson returned to HA, replacing Scott Whitaker.

Eufaula native Jerrel Jernigan became the head football coach of his alma mater at Ed Rigby led Eufaula to coach at Pike Road.

Softball passion: Brantley won the Dothan Diamond Classic championship by beating Geneva 6-4 in the championship game at the Westgate Softball Complex during the spring.

In July, a crowd estimated at 1,800 came to the complex to watch the Australian national team play a group of Wiregrass All-Stars in an exhibition game, which served as a practice for Team Australia getting ready to play in the World Games in Birmingham.

Future Masters: Tyler Spielman won the 73rd Annual Press Thornton Future Masters at the Dothan Country Club in what was the final tournament at the venue before renovations began. The 2023 Future Masters will be held at Highland Oaks and the longtime junior golf event will return to the Dothan Country Club in 2024.

Perfect game: Dothan’s Morgan Kramer bowled a perfect 300 at Patricia Lanes, becoming what’s believed to be the first female to bowl a perfect game during a sanctioned game.

WSHOF honorees: Six entered as the 28th class of inductees into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame in August, their arrival coming three years later than planned because of the COVID-19 pandemic causing induction cancellations the past two years. The new class inducted was Grady Elmore, Randy Griffin, Tim Hulsey, Randy Nolen, Ricky Render and Janie Wiggins during a ceremony at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan.

Individual state champions: A number of high school athletes earned individual state titles: Andrew Ayodeji, Houston Academy (No. 2 singles); Brody Williams, Houston Academy (No. 3 singles); Jason Mun, Houston Academy (No. 4 singles); Wills McRae, Houston Academy (No. 5 singles); Thomas Buntin, Houston Academy (No. 6 singles); Williams/Mun, Houston Academy (No. 2 doubles team); McRae/Buntin, Houston Academy (No. 3 doubles team); Kenza Bilbesi, Houston Academy girls (No. 3 singles); Providence Christian indoor track 4x800 boys relay team of Banks Folger, Hudson Jordan, Cole Smith and William Stanley; Aniyah Kitt, Enterprise, outdoor track/field (Class 7A 100 and 200 meters); Macaulay Flanagan, Houston Academy, outdoor track/field (Class 3A 100 and 200 meters); Jordyn Alston, Geneva County, outdoor track/field (Class 2A 100-meter hurdles; Lucy Griffin, Providence Christian, outdoor track/field, Class 3A discus; Trent Lingo, Abbeville, outdoor track/field, Class 2A boys long jump; Jaquez Strong, Carroll, outdoor track/field, Class 5A discus; Providence Christian outdoor track/field 4x800-member boys relay: Cole Smith, Hudson Jordan, Banks Folger and Conner Patterson. Providence Christian outdoor track/field, 4x800-meter girls relay, AC Farris, Madelyn Patterson, Millie Talmadge and Hannah Jacobs.

Hoops Classic: Dothan defeated Houston Academy 55-45 victory to win the 16th annual Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic at a nearly packed Dothan Civic Center in the last major sporting event for the year in the area. The title was the first for Dothan High as the Wolves, who are in their fourth year after consolidation of Dothan and Northview.