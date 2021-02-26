Tough third quarter too much to overcome for Geneva in state semifinal loss

BIRMINGHAM --- The unranked Geneva Panthers played toe-to-toe with the fourth-ranked Rogers Pirates for a half Friday morning in the Class 4A state semifinals at Bill Harris Arena.

But a bad third-quarter proved costly to the Panthers.

Six Geneva turnovers in the quarter – four in the first two minutes -- combined with some deadly Rogers shooting, especially on 3-pointers, helped the Pirates take a two-point halftime lead to 11 by the end of the period.

The stretch was the difference in a 55-45 win for the Pirates, who advanced to the state championship game for the second time in three years. They won the state title in 2019. Rogers (27-8) faces the Anniston-Jackson winner in the finals next Thursday.

Geneva finishes the season with a 20-8 record and its first trip to the state tournament since 2008.

“It was a good season, no it wasn’t good, it was a great season,” Geneva head coach Rich Bixby said. “When you make it here, it doesn’t matter what your record is – it is a great season.”

Geneva advanced to state despite starting the season with 1-4 record. The Panthers were 4-6 in mid-December, but won 16 of 17 to reach Birmingham.