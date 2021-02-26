Tough third quarter too much to overcome for Geneva in state semifinal loss

BIRMINGHAM --- The unranked Geneva Panthers played toe-to-toe with the fourth-ranked Rogers Pirates for a half Friday morning in the Class 4A state semifinals at Bill Harris Arena.
But a bad third-quarter proved costly to the Panthers.
Six Geneva turnovers in the quarter – four in the first two minutes -- combined with some deadly Rogers shooting, especially on 3-pointers, helped the Pirates take a two-point halftime lead to 11 by the end of the period.
The stretch was the difference in a 55-45 win for the Pirates, who advanced to the state championship game for the second time in three years. They won the state title in 2019. Rogers (27-8) faces the Anniston-Jackson winner in the finals next Thursday.
Geneva finishes the season with a 20-8 record and its first trip to the state tournament since 2008.
“It was a good season, no it wasn’t good, it was a great season,” Geneva head coach Rich Bixby said. “When you make it here, it doesn’t matter what your record is – it is a great season.”
Geneva advanced to state despite starting the season with 1-4 record. The Panthers were 4-6 in mid-December, but won 16 of 17 to reach Birmingham.
“We never thought we would be here the way we started out,” said Geneva sophomore Madison Johnson, who led the Panthers with 15 points and 10 rebounds on Friday. “Then (assistant) coach (Kasey) Ward came and changed our defense and how we thought about defense creating our offense. Some of the steals and turnovers we created turned into layups and baskets for us. Overall, the season was pretty good for us.”
Bixby and the Panthers were already looking toward to next year as the bulk of the team features sophomores and freshman. Four of the five starters will return. Geneva will lose three seniors – Pazley Lamb, Shelby Hammock, Tamarah Johnson.
“We have a good nucleus back,” Bixby said. “We lose three good seniors, but we have some big-time contributors coming back.”
After a slow start, Geneva, behind strong play of the bench from Simone Minnifield, surged back and took a 14-9 second-quarter lead before the Pirates reclaimed the advantage and led 24-22 at halftime.
Rogers’ Emily Ahonen scored on a putback to open the third quarter then Geneva had turnovers on four straight possessions, passing the ball out of bounds or losing the ball out of bounds on all four trips. They added two more turnovers later in the period.
“We came out and turned the ball over six times and it wasn’t anything they were doing,” Bixby said. “It was pretty much unforced errors. We didn’t go to the right location or had a miscommunication here or there.”
The Pirates cashed in on some of the early turnovers to build a 31-22 lead off a foul-line jumper by Erin Brown and a 3-pointer by Madilyn Krieger.
A Makaley Boswell layup off a nice pass from Melody Watson stopped the bleeding for Geneva for a minute, but Rogers opened up a 36-25 advantage with 4:10 left on a Brown 3-pointer and a Brooke Jones layup.
Following a two-minute struggle for the teams, both scored seven points each in the last 1:48 to make it 43-32 Rogers. Madison Johnson scored all seven Panther points in the stretch.
Rogers threatened to pull away in the fourth quarter, building a 15-point lead but Geneva cut it down to the final 10-point margin.
The Pirates, who made just 3-of-17 pointers in the first half, knocked down 5-of-13 treys in the second half.
“Once they hit a few threes, we couldn’t come back,” Bixby said. “We fought and that is what I am very proud of. They fought their way to keep themselves in the game.”
In addition to Madison Johnson’s double-double, Boswell earned eight points and Watson had six points and 10 rebounds for Geneva. Johnson and Boswell both added three assists.
Minnifield earned seven points and two assists, including six points in just eight minutes of action in the first half.
“Simone Minnifield came in and gave us some energy right away,” Bixby said. “She is just a ninth grader, but the moment doesn’t matter to her. She gave us that spark and it propelled us to a lead most of the first half.”
Brown paced the Pirates with 18 points, highlighted by four 3-pointers, and five assists. Krieger, despite struggling from the floor (3-of-18), finished with 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds.
Boswell scored the game’s first basket off a steal and fastbreak layup, but the Pirates scored seven straight. The Pirate lead was 9-3 in the quarter’s final minute when Minnifield scored two straight baskets – a fastbreak layup and a jumper off the right baseline, the latter after a steal on the press by Boswell, who made a nice dish off to Minnifield.
Boswell knocked down a 3-pointer, Minnifield converted a long jumper off a Madison Johnson pass and Watson scored down low off a Boswell pass to open the second quarter and finish off a string of 11 straight Geneva points and a 14-9 Panther lead.
The Pirates battled back to tie it at 18 late in the half and went to the break in front 24-22 behind two Brown 3-pointers.
“I thought we ran the floor well and I thought our defense was really good in the first half,” Bixby said, though he was unhappy at giving up points on Rogers inbounds plays and backdoor passes.
Geneva lost despite shooting a better percentage from the floor (46.5 percent on 20-of-43 to 38.0 on 19-of-50), but was undone by the Pirates’ 3-point shooting (8-of-30 to Geneva’s 3-of-9), more free throws (9-of-11 to 2-of-6) and by its own turnovers (14 that led to 14 points).
“This is a new stage for these ladies I coach,” Bixby said. “This is the biggest setting they have ever seen and I thought they handled themselves extremely well under the circumstances. I couldn’t prouder.”