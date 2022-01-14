Tougher battle, but Houston Academy downs Providence Christian for second time in a week

Houston Academy made it two straight over rival Providence Christian, but the win was much tougher to come by Friday night.
A week after beating the Eagles by 29 points at home, the Raiders pulled away late in the second meeting for a 48-37 road victory.
It marked a perfect trifecta on the night for Houston Academy, which also won the girls varsity and boys junior varsity games.
As for the boys varsity game, Houston Academy coach Scott Whitaker didn’t expect anything less than a battle in round two.
“I knew that would not happen twice,” Whitaker said of a blowout win. “They are too good of a team and too well coached. They run their stuff with such precision and we knew the big home crowd here was going to be a factor.”
Providence coach Mark Wright was confident his team wouldn't back down.
“Our guys compete every night, even coming off that tough one last Friday night,” Wright said. “Practice on Monday was probably one of our best. I don’t worry about these guys bouncing back and continuing to compete.”
The game was tied at 28-28 in the first few minutes of the second half after the Eagles’ Jonathan Wells scored the first two baskets after intermission.
But then Houston Academy went on a 12-0 run, finished off by an Adam Kesserwani inside basket off a nice assist from Rod Jackson, before Wells scored the final basket of the third period with three seconds left to make it 40-30 going into the final period.
Back-to-back made 3-pointers by Jackson and Eli Saliba opened the fourth quarter scoring to increase the lead to 16 and give the Raiders somewhat of a cushion.
Kadyn Mitchell led HA (12-7 overall, 3-1 in Class 3A, Area 3) in scoring with 11 points, followed by Corey Campbell and Jackson with 10 each.
Wells led Providence (8-9, 2-2) with 10 points, while Pearce Boone and Powell Phillips each scored nine.
Both teams displayed very aggressive zone defense on the perimeter, which limited outside baskets. But both offenses also showed good patience in working the ball around for good looks and there were times each team caught fire in what was streaky shooting on both sides.
“We’ve had a couple of games when we got in that mode where it was drive kick, drive kick, pass, kick it out, drive, drive – until somebody got one with the ball coming out to them in the direction that their shoulders are facing the goal,” Whitaker said of good looks at the basket.
“We did that a little more tonight. We got some good looks inside and we got the ball kicked out. We got a lot better ball movement than we have the last couple of games, and that was a priority for us.”
Wright was also pleased with the way his team moved the ball.
“I thought we did a better job of working the ball inside-out and I thought that gave us some good looks,” Wright said. “It was just streaky. Last Friday I felt like nothing would fall.”
Early in the game, it looked like it was headed in the direction of another Houston Academy rout.
A 3-pointer by Mitchell opened the second quarter to make it 17-4 and the Raiders stretched it to 20-6 following a free throw and inside basket by Campbell.
Providence then got into gear offensively in outscoring Houston Academy 18-8 the remainder of the half to trail 28-24 at the break.
During that second quarter, a 3-pointer from the corner by Malone Liddon of HA made it 23-11 before the Eagles got consecutive 3-pointers by Phillips and Cas Boone to pull within 23-17 with 2:30 left in the first half.
After a Pearce Boone free throw cut it to 23-18, Campbell connected on a 3-pointer. The Eagles then got two straight 3-pointers from the corner by Charlie Leger to make it 26-24 before Campbell finished the first half scoring with two free throws for the 28-24 advantage.
“I think we just caught a little bit of a wave and some enthusiasm (from Providence) and we were just able to play through it,” Whitaker said of his team weathering the storm.
“They’ve got players that can make those shots. We did a good job defensively. We had a lapse here or there, but you’re going to have that in high school basketball.”
Houston Academy girls 43, Providence Christian 31: The Raiders got strong inside play from Lauren Baker, who scored 18 points, during the victory over the Eagles.
Baker scored inside at the buzzer to end the first half as the Raiders led 18-11 at the break.
HA (11-5, 4-0) then came out strong in the third quarter, which included 3-pointers by Camille Reeves and Sara Bourkard, to make it 26-13. After a basket by Baker made it 31-13, it appeared the game was going to be lopsided.
Providence (1-14, 0-4), however, showed good fight to keep it competitive the rest of the way.
A long 3-pointer by AnnaBeth Townsend made it 36-23 early in the fourth quarter and the Eagles cut it to 40-31 with 1:15 left.
Rachel Watson then hit a free throw to push the lead back to 10 and scored inside with under a minute to play for the final 12-point margin of victory.
Townsend led Providence with 15 points. Lani Shivers added nine points.
Reeves followed Baker in scoring for HA with seven points.
Houston Academy JV 35, Providence Christian 12: Harrison Swanner scored 10 and Judson Bailey seven as the Raiders played outstanding defense in beating the Eagles.
Will Price lead Providence with four points.