Tougher battle, but Houston Academy downs Providence Christian for second time in a week

“We did that a little more tonight. We got some good looks inside and we got the ball kicked out. We got a lot better ball movement than we have the last couple of games, and that was a priority for us.”

Wright was also pleased with the way his team moved the ball.

“I thought we did a better job of working the ball inside-out and I thought that gave us some good looks,” Wright said. “It was just streaky. Last Friday I felt like nothing would fall.”

Early in the game, it looked like it was headed in the direction of another Houston Academy rout.

A 3-pointer by Mitchell opened the second quarter to make it 17-4 and the Raiders stretched it to 20-6 following a free throw and inside basket by Campbell.

Providence then got into gear offensively in outscoring Houston Academy 18-8 the remainder of the half to trail 28-24 at the break.

During that second quarter, a 3-pointer from the corner by Malone Liddon of HA made it 23-11 before the Eagles got consecutive 3-pointers by Phillips and Cas Boone to pull within 23-17 with 2:30 left in the first half.