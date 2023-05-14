Purple Cat fever has hit a high level in the last few days in the small town of Ariton – one that likely hasn’t been seen in 25 years.

The town in northern Dale County, which had a population count of 662 in the 2020 census, is currently riding the wave with the Ariton High baseball team as it pursues a state championship.

Ariton tries to capture that state championship when it competes in the AHSAA Class 2A state championship best-of-three series Monday and Tuesday against Vincent.

The Purple Cats (29-12-1) and Yellow Jackets (30-5) meet at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Monday night 7 p.m. in the opening game before moving up north 20 miles to Jacksonville State University’s Rudy Abbott Field for Game 2 on Tuesday at 4 p.m. If there is a split in the first two games, a third game would be played after Game 2 to decide the champion.

It’s Ariton’s first state finals appearance since 1998 and its third overall. The Purple Cats also reached the finals in 1990.

“It definitely is a different feeling (this week),” Ariton senior Landon Tyler said Saturday afternoon at Thad Dansby Field as the Purple Cats held practice for the first time in mid-May since that 1998 season. “This town hasn’t had a feeling like this in 25 years. To go to the state championship is big not only for us, but for this town.

“Our town — it is a little town — but they have a lot of pride and everybody in the community backs you up and everybody is so proud for you. They want to see us win more than anybody.”

Junior Caden Collier added, “Everybody is fired up. Everybody is behind us.”

Ariton players were just as hyped about the state championship series.

“It is real exciting,” senior Coleman Bragg said. “It is something I have never experienced and nobody else on the team has experienced since it has been 25 years. It is a good feeling.”

Ariton enters the state championship after beating county rival G.W. Long in the state semifinal series on Wednesday night with a 14-8 win in game three. Vincent also won its semifinal series in a third game on Wednesday, beating Lindsay Lane 11-1.

For Ariton, the semifinal series win over G.W. Long was especially sweet after losing two straight semifinal series to the Rebels the previous two seasons.

Purple Cats interim head coach Bob Pickett said his players and coaches, though, have put the Long series aside and have been placing all their energy since Thursday on the state championship series.

“We have turned the page,” Pickett said on Saturday. “The boys know it is all Vincent now. They have worked to get here. They have worked three years to get here and they are here now, so we don’t have time to talk about a series in the past. We have to talk about this one here and be prepared and ready to play.”

Tyler also felt the Purple Cats have put the emotional series win over Long in the rearview mirror.

“It is still an amazing feeling but everybody came in after we beat Long and we knew it was a new day and we had to prepare for Vincent,” Tyler said. “They have a good team over there, so we knew we had to buy in, stick to our brand (of ball) and get better every day.”

While the players haven’t been in a state championship series, Pickett has title-game experience. He guided Macon-East to the AISA state finals in 2015, 2017, 2018 and last year, winning three of four times.

“I have been in the championship game, just in a different league,” Pickett said. “I hope I can give a little knowledge to the boys as far as what to expect.”

His main message is that the main part of the series is basically the same as any other game.

“It is still 60 foot, 6 inches (from the mound to home plate) and 90 feet to first (from home),” Pickett said. “The field is going to be the same. We have played 42 of these. It is nothing different. We just have to go to play.”

Ariton’s journey to the state finals has seen its ups and downs. The Purple Cats opened the season with four straight wins then went 3-1 at a highly-regarded Showcase tournament in Birmingham in early March.

They then hit some adversity, winning just one of six games with a tie during the second week of March.

The following Monday came an unexpected coaching change with Pickett, an assistant coach, being elevated to the head job by school officials.

Ariton lost that same day, giving up a big lead and falling at Pike Liberal Arts 13-12, but according to the players, the team rallied together and overcame the early-season adversity.

“When the change happened, we got really tight as a team. We kind of bonded together,” Collier said.

Bragg said the entire coaching staff, including assistants Preston Herring, Taylor Polk, Jackson Baker and Easton Lumpkin, kept the Purple Cats going.

“The coaches stayed on us and always helped us out no matter what, just getting us better every single day, no matter if we won or lost,” Bragg said. “They just kept us up.”

Tyler had a similar sentiment.

“That was a big adversity that we had to get over,” Tyler said. “I hate it for these boys to have to go through something like that but coach Pickett has come in and has done a great job. Everybody has bought into what he has planned to do. We started to play really good and we hope to stay like that.”

Pickett said he has changed a few minor things here and there, but it was mostly small changes that would be normal from one coach to another.

“We are doing what we were doing and the kids have kind of went on with it and rolled with the punches,” Pickett said. “We haven’t missed a beat as far as that goes. The kids have been hungry all year as they had a goal to be here and in this situation.”

After the coaching change and the loss to Pike Liberal Arts, the Purple Cats roared to 12 wins in the next 14 games before facing G.W. Long for the regular-season area title. In a classic battle between the two, Long won the series two games to one with all three games decided by one run.

Ariton lost its regular-season finale to Houston Academy, a state finalist in Class 3A, and started its postseason run with two-game sweeps of Reeltown and Clarke County before avenging two regular-season losses to Pike Liberal Arts with a series win at home to set up last week’s semifinal series at G.W. Long.

Once again, the Purple Cats showed an ability to overcome adversity. After being run ruled 10-0 in the opener, they bounced back with 9-4 and 14-8 wins to win the series and reach this week’s championship series.

Pickett said Ariton’s championship foe, Vincent, has a lot of talented players.

Pitcher Aiden Poe, one of the top sophomores in the state, is the ace of the Yellow Jacket staff with an amazing 120 strikeouts to three walk ratio. He pitched a two-hit shutout in last week’s semifinal.

“Everybody says he can be 83 to 87 on the mound with a good curve ball, a good slider and he doesn’t walk a lot.” Pickett said. “He has 120 strikeouts with three walks, so he will compete in the zone.

“Obviously everything runs through the Poe kid on the mound. He is their best guy, but they have other guys who can win too. Their game two starter is good (Zac Carlisle) and their game three guy (Grayson Guide) won the other day (on a shutout).”

The Yellow Jacket pitching staff has given up only 19 total runs in nine playoff games, holding opponents to a run or a shutout in six of the games.

Offensively, Vincent has the ability to hit for power led by senior Easton Fields, a Gadsden State signee, with 11 home runs on the year as well as burn foes with speed with two players with more than 30 steals (senior Zac Carlisle, a Montevallo signee, and sophomore Casen Fields).

“They like to the run bases a bit and they have got some kids who can swing the bat,” Pritchett said.