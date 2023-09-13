Sparked by five finishers in the top eight, the Providence Christian boys team won the Bayshore Invite 3K race last Thursday in high school cross country action.

The Eagles scored 27 points to easily outdistance second place Bayshore Christian (54 points) in the nine-team field.

Providence’s Cole Smith finished as the race’s runner-up, earning a time of 8 minutes and 54.17 for the 1.86-mile race. He finished just behind Spanish Fort’s Winston McGhee (8:49.31).

Hudson Jordan (8:56.03) was fourth and teammates William Stanley (9:13.03), Wyatt Mixson (9:46.60) and Will Nicholls (9:51.55) finished sixth through eighth.

The five runners were the only PCS competitors in the 100-runner field.

The Providence girls finished as the runner-up among the eight teams. Bayside Academy won with 20 points to PCS’ 81. Bayshore (85) was a close third.

Individually, Providence’s Millie Talmadge finished sixth and Madelyn Patterson 11th with times of 11:10.27 and 11:47.84. Other PCS runners were Brooke Stanley (14th place, 11:57.21), Hannah Jacobs (19th, 12:22.10), Juliette Hill (32nd, 13:49.06), Reed Payne (45th, 14:34.16) and Ellie Uptain (47th, 14:38.81) in the 77-runner field.

Wiregrass Kings win at Escambia: The Wiregrass Kings won both the girls and boys races at the Escambia Academy XC Meet last Thursday.

In both divisions, the Kings girls team edged Lakeside School by two points, 27 to 29, for the top spot.

Individually in the girls race, Bree Thompson finished in second place in a time of 23 minutes and 57.13 seconds, while Claudia Perry (26:52.54) was fourth, Eve Hobbs (30:47.91) ninth and Madison Williams (30:48.76) 10th.

On the boys side, Riley Treadaway (18:39.86) placed fourth and Ethan Hodges (20:44.90) sixth. Braxton Martin (9th place, 21:24.92), Jonathan Treadaway (14th, 22:15.34), Judah Lokey (17th, 23:27.31) and Michael Rich (19th, 23:37.32) were the next Kings finishers.

The Kings also had individual winners in both the girls and boys 2-mile JV run in Eliette Jones (16:33.00) and Luke Barron (22:32.27). Jadyn Martin (20:02.97) finished 10th in the girls event.

There was also a boys 3.6 JV mile run and the Kings had three in the top six – Joshua Treadaway (3rd, 26:00.28), Elijah Hodges (5th, 27:35.41) and Judson Perry (6th, 27:59.55).

Helms leads Lakeside: Chloe Helms won the girls varsity 5K race at the Escambia Academy meet, finishing in 21:27.54.

Addy Helms (27:20.23) placed fifth and Anna Peak (28:09.48) sixth for Lakeside.

On the boys side, Evan Sellars was Lakeside’s lone runner and placed 22nd (25.06.76 time).

The Chiefs had the individual winner in the Youth Boys 1-mile run as Carter Bonner (8:14.33) finished on top.

This week: Two teams are competing at the Southern Showcase in Huntsville on Saturday, while six teams are running in the CCS2 meet in Andalusia.

Enterprise and Houston Academy are the teams at the Huntsville meet, which features more than 80 teams from throughout the southeast.

Meanwhile in Andalusia, coverage teams Charles Henderson, Geneva, Kinston, New Brockton, Opp and Wicksburg compete along with Andalusia, Florala, Straughn and T.R. Miller.