The annual Wildcat Classic high school cross country race at Enterprise’s Johnny Henderson Family Park Saturday featured a repeat champion and a first-time winner.

Both individual winners came from the host Wildcats, who won all four team titles, including the two-mile runs.

Emma McCrea, an Enterprise junior, matched her title of a year ago in winning the girls 5K race, while Wildcat freshman Conrad Suter earned his first career win during the boys event.

McCrea finished the girls race in 20 minutes and 50.65 seconds, winning by a solid 31 seconds over the nearest finisher behind her. The time was more than a minute better than her winning mark from last year (22:07.25) and was less than 22 seconds off the meet record set two years ago by Providence Christian’s Millie Talmadge (20:29.75).

“It was a little,” McCrea said of her mindset to win the race again. “I wanted to defend my title.”

Suter, meanwhile, captured the boys division, pulling away from Providence Christian’s Jacob Mixson down the stretch to win by nearly two seconds. Suter finished with an 18:16.23 time, a minute and 18 seconds ahead of his mark on the same course last year when he finished eighth.

“It feels really good,” Suter said. “This is the first meet I have ever won, so it was a lot of fun. I really liked the race and I really enjoyed it.”

McCrea led from start to finish and began to pull away around the one-mile mark. It was her second title in as many races this year as she also won Houston Academy’s Spread the Light Glow run on Aug. 25.

“I was leading the whole time,” McCrea said. “The course was mostly uphill and downhill and I pretty much took off (away from the pack) going uphill.”

The winner was pleasantly surprised at her race time.

“I shocked myself honestly,” McCrea said of the sub 21 minute time. “I didn’t think I would do as well because of the hill. My goal was mid-21.”

Dothan’s Gabriella Baker was the race runner-up for the second straight year, finishing again behind McCrea. Baker finished in 21:21.79.

Prattville’s Hailey Erler (22:27.94) took third with Enterprise’s Ammarie Jenkins (22:35.89) and Talia De Hoyos (22:44.67) finishing fourth and fifth. For Jenkins, it was the second straight top-five performance at the Wildcat Classic as she placed third last year.

Prattville teammates Alexis Renn (22:47.46) and Emma Kosnik (22:48.90) claimed sixth and seventh place. Enterprise runners took the next four spots in eighth through 11th place – Kamryn Wile (23:16.21), Hannah Nichols (23:18.47), Natalie Prater (23:39.41) and Anabelle De Hoyos (23:49.56).

Dothan’s Kennedy Watford (23:56.19), Northside Methodist’s Autumn Dressler (24:03.96), Enterprise’s Caroline Granger (24:28.03) and Lilly Anne Windham (24:48.14) rounded out the top 15.

Also competing in the girls race were runners from Geneva, Houston Academy, Wicksburg, Kinston and New Brockton in the 47-runner field. Kaden Ward (19th, 25:56.63) was Geneva’s top finisher. Makaria McGriff (27th, 26:48.64) was HA’s top runner. Emmie Heath (36th, 29:03.74) led Wicksburg. Savannah Hawthorne (38th, 29:14.04) was the top Kinston runner and Casey Williams (43rd, 30:16.19) had the top New Brockton time.

While the race for the top girls spot was over fairly early, it came down toward the end in the boys 5K.

Conrad and Mixson stayed in a tight battle until the Wildcat runner pulled away coming to the final turn to the finish line.

“At the beginning of the race, I tried to get a good lead,” Conrad said. “The middle of the race the hills were pretty tough, so the people in second and third were catching up to me around two miles in. The last 400 meters I had to kick it and that solidified the win.”

Mixson finished in second place with a time of 18:17.96. Wicksburg’s Landon Davenport (18:27.37) placed third and Providence Christian’s Josiah King (18:37.34) was fourth.

Dothan’s Alexander Vasquez (19:06.81) placed fifth, while Enterprise runners took the next four spots – Brenynn Harmon (19:07.03), Griffin Gwaltney (19:07.03), Brayden Kellogg (19:09.16) and Kristyan DeJesus (19:13.35).

Providence Christian’s Tucker Germanson (19:44.70) rounded out the top 10 with New Brockton’s Grason Wallace (19:59.37) in 11th place. Enterprise’s Malachi Stafford (20:06.35), and Matthew Hawbaker (20:06.97) finished 12th and 13th with Prattville’s Julius Jones (20:16.71) and Providence Christian’s Cash Mullins (20:17.02) placing 14th and 15th.

Other schools and their top runners in the 60-runner field were: Arnold’s Casey Cook (16th place, 20:47.49). Geneva’s Jeremiah Alvarado (22nd, 21:22.01), Houston Academy’s Isaac Meyers (24th, 21:44.89), Kinston’s Gabe Hataway (42nd, 24:04.49) and Northside Methodist’s Timan Lewis (46th, 25:14.24).

2-mile run results: Enterprise’s Hiro Sims and Geneva’s Bella Johnson won the boys and girls 2-mile runs at Saturday’s meet.

Sims won the boys race, earning a time of 11:34.11 to outdistance Wicksburg’s Cody Cox (11:42.90) and Enterprise’s Jaiden Bloodworth (11:45.90). Providence Christian’s Tyler Gallardo (12:17.09) was fourth, while HA runners Ivory McGriff (12:23.90) and Aidan Philipps (12:27.20) took fifth and sixth place.

Wicksburg’s Luke Enns (12:42.76), Houston Academy’s Ganesh Avula (12:48.22), Providence Christian’s Andrew Nicholls (12:48.33) and Northside Methodist’s Zane Jones (13:06.53) finished seventh through 10th.

Dothan’s top runner was Phipps Landon (21st, 15:06.43), Prattville’s top placer was Nolan Currier (22nd, 15:06.98), Kinston’s top runner was Parker Weeks (23rd, 15:14.55) and New Brockton’s top runner was Zayne Murphy (25th, 15:39.30). Geneva’s top runner was Kade Senn (28th, 16:33.44).

Geneva’s Johnson prevented an Enterprise sweep of individual titles by winning the girls 2-mile run in 13:16.90. Enterprise teammates Abigail Padgett (13:37.11) and Emily De Hoyos (13:41.11) were second and third followed by Wicksburg’s McKenzie Davenport (13:47.77) in fourth place and Prattville’s Adelaide Sturgill (13:48.94) in fifth.

Providence Christian’s Lizzie Dotson (13:54.18), Wicksburg’s Cara Wallace (14:37.05), Enterprise’s Isabella Hopper (15:00.65), Wicksburg’s Chloe Wallace (15:00.98) and Dothan’s Allyson Chavez (15:19.57) rounded out the top 10.

Houston Academy’s top runner was Anna Owens (12th place, 15:29.49), while Kinston’s top placer was Mikayla Bond (13th, 15:37.72) and Northside Methodist’s top runner was Reeves Layton (23rd, 17:51.00) among the 45-runner field.

Enterprise wins team titles: Enterprise won all four team titles.

In the girls 5K, the Wildcats had 23 points to Prattville’s 33 points and Geneva’s 64. In the boys 5K, Enterprise had 27 points to beat Providence Christian (46), Dothan (82), Prattville (83), Geneva (89) and Northside Methodist (138).

In the girls 2-mile run, Enterprise had 32 points with Wicksburg (41), Providence Christian (67) and Houston Academy (70) second through fourth. In the boys 2-mile run, Enterprise had 25 points to Houston Academy’s 30.