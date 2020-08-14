Transition going smooth for Harrison, Cottonwood

Dustin Harrison may have been a recent arrival at Cottonwood High School, but the former Northside Methodist coach said the transition has been as smooth as possible.
“What made it so smooth are the assistant coaches we have,” Harrison said. “They were already there and they did a great job keeping the program going. They had workouts three days a week. The kids had been coming in the summer and so the foundation of summer workouts was already there. They’ve really helped the transition a lot.”
His staff of Danny Coachman, defensive coordinator Mitch Sellers, Clay Barnes, Tim Anderson and Kevin Whitten were “all kind of holding it together,” Harrison said before his arrival in late June.
“The kids are absolutely great. They’re hard-nosed kids. We’ve been having about 30 in grades 10-12 coming consistently,” the coach said back in July before practice began. “The attendance has been outstanding considering that some kids may not even know we’ve started workouts.
“I’ve been very pleased with summer attendance, been very pleased with the work ethic. They seem really hungry to play.”
Five starters are back on offense and six are returning on defense for the Bears.
With a new coach, a new system and no spring and limited summer workouts, Harrison said leadership is extremely important.
“That’s one thing we’ve really put a big emphasis on,” the coach said. “We’re doing a thing called the Bear Olympics. It’s an idea we got from Coach (Kenny) Keith at Providence. They do something very similar and I thought it was a great idea. It creates lots of leadership opportunities.
“We divided our seniors up into four teams. They basically drafted a team and they were responsible for the guys on their team. Attendance is one of the factors, so getting their people there was huge. When those guys are texting their teammates and checking on them, that means more to those guys than when we as coaches do it. We’re trying to create that accountability. They’ve been really good with it.”
Quarterback Austin McCardle, a multiple-year starter at the position, returns for his senior year.
“He’s been outstanding. He’s catching on quickly and really leading by example,” Harrison said. “He wants it. He’s been doing everything I’ve asked him to do. He’s been a quarterback, he’s comfortable there. He comes early, stays late and he’s been working hard.”
Running back Raymon Bryant keeps improving with every practice as he transitions from receiver to the backfield.
“He’s become more fluent back there. It’s becoming more second-nature to him,” the coach said. “He’s got the plays down. He’s progressed very well and it’s starting to click with him.”
A pair of sophomores, Marcos Alvarez and Mehki Anglin, give the Bears “several good options” at running back behind the explosive Bryant.
Juniors Alan Jones (6-3, 300) and Ben Williams (5-10, 269) and senior Blakely Smith (5-9, 214) are returning starters on the offensive line.
“That’s going to be the strength, or it should be,” Harrison said. “We play a pro-style offense. We are going to find ways to run the football. We believe in high school football you’ve got to be able to run the football effectively. We might have to get creative to do it. A lot of our passing game will base off play-action.”
Landen Richardson is a senior wide receiver with some experience. He and sophomore Ethan Gilley will be targeted by McCardle.
And senior Brody Morris has been “a pleasant surprise,” with his athletic ability, the coach said. He can line up at several spots and is a returning starter at linebacker.
Heath “Slim” Whitman is a returning starter at outside linebacker and likely will be in the offensive rotation.
Jones returns up front on defense. Richardson is a returning starter at safety and the playmaking Bryant (6-foot, 171) is back at a cornerback slot. McCardle could be the other safety.
In addition to Whitman, Smith and Morris are returning starters at linebacker.
Kaleb Hamilton should move into a starting role in his senior season at center or guard and inside linebacker.
Noah Chapel is an H-back and inside linebacker. Trent Cross is a receiver and outside linebacker. Both are seniors, as is first-time player Payton Bryan.
Two bigger surprises have been at receiver with the senior Richardson and sophomore Ethan Gilley, Harrison said.
Cottonwood’s Class 2A, Region 2 will be extremely competitive every Friday night with Elba, Ariton, G.W. Long, Geneva County, Houston County, Zion Chapel and Abbeville.
“There’s no team in the region that you can just chalk up a win. Every team is tough. Every week is a one-game season,” he said.
The Bears open the season Aug. 21 against New Brockton at Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise.
“I got to play there when I was in high school,” said Harrison, a Northview graduate. “It will be a great atmosphere.”
The coach added a thank you to the Cottonwood administration for also helping his transition.
“They’ve been great to us,” he said. “Our administration has done a ton for us and the assistant coaches have been great.”
BEARS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Dustin Harrison (1st year at Cottonwood; 4th as a head coach, 14-18)
>> 2019 record: 3-7 overall, 2-5 in Class 2A, Region 2
>> 2019 results: at Slocomb (L, 14-48); at Abbeville # (L, 7-38); Barbour County # (W, 65-0); G.W. Long # (L, 0-49); New Brockton (L, 10-19); at Daleville # (L, 29-68); at Geneva County # (L, 14-34); Houston County # (W, 40-14); at Ariton # (L, 10-36); at Kinston (W, 35-13)
>> Points scored/per game: 224/22.4
>> Points allowed/per game: 319/31.9
>> Returning offensive starters (5): QB Austin McCardle (Sr, 5-10, 161); RB Raymon Bryant (Jr., 6-0, 171); OL Ben Williams (Jr., 5-11, 269); OL Alan Jones (Jr., 6-3, 300); OL Blakely Smith (Sr., 5-9, 214)
>> Returning defensive starters (6): DL Alan Jones (Jr., 6-3, 300); LB Blakely Smith (Sr., 5-9, 214); LB Brody Morris (Sr., 5-9, 178); LB Slim Whitman (Sr., 5-10, 153); DB Raymon Bryant (Jr., 6-0, 171); DB Landon Richardson (Sr., 5-7, 131)
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 at New Brockton $
Aug. 28 at Samson
Sept. 4 Geneva County #
Sept. 11 at Abbeville #
Sept. 18 Elba #
Sept. 25 Northside Methodist
Oct. 2 at Houston County #
Oct. 9 G.W. Long #
Oct. 16 at Zion Chapel #
Oct. 23 Ariton
$ at Enterprise’s Bates Memorial Stadium
# Denotes region games
