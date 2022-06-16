Travis Baxley hired to lead PLAS football, athletics

Less than two weeks after unexpectedly losing a newly-hired football coach and athletics director, Pike Liberal Arts School has found its new leader in Travis Baxley.

The private school in Troy made the announcement through a press release Thursday morning.

Baxley comes to PLAS from Pike Road, where he serves as defensive coordinator and helped the Patriots to the 2022 Class 5A state championship. He has also been an assistant at Dale County, Charles Henderson and Beauregard during his 13-year coaching career.

In late May, it was announced veteran coach Hugh Fountain was leaving Escambia Academy to oversee the Patriots. However, Fountain later had a change of heart and was recently hired to coach W.S. Neal.

Baxley met with the team Thursday morning and plans on beginning team activities this coming Monday.

“My family and I are very excited about joining the Pike Lib family,” Baxley said. “We have lived in Troy for several years and love this community, the people, and its environment of strong education and athletics.

“I am most excited about the opportunity to lead this program and its transition to the AHSAA. It is a bold move that opens up a whole new world of opportunity and growth for not only the athletic program, but the entire school.

“I believe I bring energy, discipline, confidence and an attention to detail that will permeate everything we do, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Rush Hixon, the head baseball coach who led the Patriots to a state AISA football title after taking over on an interim basis during the semifinals and state finals last year when Mario White stepped down, remains on staff as head baseball coach, assistant football coach and assistant athletics director.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Coach Baxley joining the Pike family,” Hixon said. “Coach Baxley has a lot of knowledge about the game of football, and an energy that’s contagious. I believe he’s the right fit at the right time for our athletic program, and I can’t wait to work alongside him to continue to chase success for Pike athletics.”

Head of School Eric Burkett talked about Baxley’s energy and character on and off the field.

“I am extremely excited to have Coach Baxley join our staff and become a Patriot,” Burkett said. “He brings a ton of energy, wealth of knowledge, and great character that will ensure our guys will love the game and learn some great life lessons along the way.

“I am also excited to see where he takes our athletic program as a whole. He has some wonderful ideas that are going to ensure success for both our girls and boys programs across the board.”

John Ramage, the chairman of the board of trustees for PLAS, was also complimentary of Baxley.

“I am proud to welcome coach Baxley and his family to Pike Liberal Arts,” Ramage said. “His energy and passion for high school athletics will serve us well in all sports as we transition to AHSAA athletics.

“I would like to commend Mr. Burkett and Coach Hixon for their leadership through this process. They are both men of high character that brought patience and persistence to a difficult task which ultimately paid off with the hiring of Coach Baxley. I’m confident that great days are ahead for the Pike Liberal Arts Patriots.”

PLAS, which left the Alabama Independent Schools Association in sports following this past school year, kicks off its inaugural season in the Alabama High School Athletic Association with a fall jamboree at Highland Home on Aug. 12.