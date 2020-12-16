Trio of Eufaula players ink scholarships

“I go up and get anything,” Thomas said. “I just have to get more aggressive and get my speed up.”

In addition to his success as a senior, Thomas also caught 45 passes for 957 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior, strong numbers considering he didn’t play the sport prior to that season.

Thomas, according to rivals.com, received offers from South Carolina, Troy and Western Kentucky in addition to Mississippi State. He initially committed to South Carolina, but de-committed from the Gamecocks when head coach Will Muschamp was fired during the season.

“When coach Muschamp left, I decided to de-commit cause I didn’t know if the next head coach would throw it around a bit or not, so that is why I took the Mississippi State offer,” Thomas said. “I didn’t want to wait too long and lose Mississippi State.”

Because of the COVID pandemic, Thomas has not had a chance to visit the Starkville campus, located just five hours from Eufaula, but he has seen it through a virtual tour on the web.

Growing up in the state of Alabama, Thomas was hoping to get offers from the two main in-state schools, Alabama and Auburn, but neither did, though both expressed some interest.