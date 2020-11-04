Trio of Headland players ink JUCO softball scholarships

Headland influence: Headland has shaped me into being a player who doesn’t just play center field. For travel ball, I play center field, but last year for Headland I had to play shortstop. It was so out of the ordinary, but I did the best I could do.

Expectations: Hopefully, to go to state. We moved up to 5A this year, so we’ll have Rehobeth and Carroll (in area), so I’m hoping we can make it to at least regionals. But state is definitely where we want to be.

Caylee Quarles (leftfielder)

College choice: Coach Wiggins. I really love her, honestly. She reminds me of my old high school coach, so that’s one of the main reasons I liked LBW.

Officially signing: It feels really good to finally sign.

Teammate at LBW: I’m really excited about that because I don’t like going places where I don’t know anybody, so I feel like that was one of the deciding factors for me.

Strengths/weakness: My biggest strength is probably I’m a power hitter. My weakness is sometimes I get down on myself, but I try not to let that bother me when I play.”