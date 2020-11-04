Trio of Headland players ink JUCO softball scholarships

A trio of Headland softball players signed junior college softball scholarships on Wednesday, two of which will stay teammates on the next level.
Ainslie Condrey signed with Huntingdon College of Montgomery, while Hannah Phillips and Caylee Quarles inked with Lurleen B. Wallace of Andalusia.
While coach Claire Bradshaw is certainly proud of the three signees, she’s also excited about what it can mean for the program going forward.
“I think it instills a sense of work ethic in them,” Bradshaw said of players on the team. “They can have something to aspire to. They’ve got something to look up to that’s exciting. The girls are great role models.”
After signing in front of family and friends in the Headland High School auditorium, each of the signees spoke about why they chose the respective colleges, their play on the field and also about their upcoming senior season.
Ainslie Condrey (middle infielder)
College choice: I really loved the atmosphere and it just felt like home and I really loved the coach.
Officially signing: I’ve definitely dreamed of this day since I was around 4 years old, so it’s a really big deal and opportunity for me and my family and we’re all extremely excited.
Headland influence: They have a great support system and they’re always positive and they just feel like family and push you to be the best you can be.
Signing with teammates: I don’t think Headland has had this many softball players sign in a while and I really enjoyed signing with a couple of my best friends.
Expectations: I want to make myself a better person as a player on the inside and I always want to lead my team to victories.
Hannah Phillips (centerfielder)
College choice: I think the thing about LBW is probably the coach. Coach (Kaitlynn) Wiggins is an amazing person and I look forward to being one of her players for the next two years.
Teammate at LBW: I haven’t gone to Headland my whole life, but when I came here Caylee was one of my first friends, so playing with her on a college level is going to be great.
Officially signing: It feels great. I’ve been nervous for a while, so to finally do it feels relieving.
Strengths/weaknesses: My strength is probably my speed. It’s probably the main reason I got a scholarship. I think my weaknesses, oh gosh, is probably sliding into second base.
Headland influence: Headland has shaped me into being a player who doesn’t just play center field. For travel ball, I play center field, but last year for Headland I had to play shortstop. It was so out of the ordinary, but I did the best I could do.
Expectations: Hopefully, to go to state. We moved up to 5A this year, so we’ll have Rehobeth and Carroll (in area), so I’m hoping we can make it to at least regionals. But state is definitely where we want to be.
Caylee Quarles (leftfielder)
College choice: Coach Wiggins. I really love her, honestly. She reminds me of my old high school coach, so that’s one of the main reasons I liked LBW.
Officially signing: It feels really good to finally sign.
Teammate at LBW: I’m really excited about that because I don’t like going places where I don’t know anybody, so I feel like that was one of the deciding factors for me.
Strengths/weakness: My biggest strength is probably I’m a power hitter. My weakness is sometimes I get down on myself, but I try not to let that bother me when I play.”
Headland influence: Headland really has taught us to be team players. Coach has put us in lots of different positions that we’re not comfortable playing in, but it just makes us a better athlete all the way around.
Expectations: I think this year we’re all looking forward to it because we did move up to 5A and I think that’s something we’re real excited about and something that’s going to make us work even harder.
