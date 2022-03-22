Trio of Wiregrass boys basketball players in running for ASWA Player of the Year honors

In a rarity, the Dothan Eagle coverage area has a couple of chances at a boys state basketball player of the year winner – three in fact.
Three local boys hoop standouts are among the player of the year finalists announced Tuesday for this past season by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Those stars are Enterprise’s Elijah Terry, Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson and Pike Liberal Arts’ Austin Cross. Terry is a finalist in Class 7A, Henderson in 2A and Cross in AISA.
Overall, three finalists in all seven AHSAA classifications in girls and boys plus in the AISA were announced for release on Tuesday. To be eligible as a finalist, a player must have been selected a first team all-state member on the ASWA all-state team that was released on Sunday.
There are no Wiregrass girls finalists as the area didn’t have a first-team all-state selection this year.
Player of the year winners will be announced a Thursday, March 31 banquet in Montgomery. One of the winners will be named the state’s Miss Basketball (girls) and Mr. Basketball (boys) winner during the banquet.
People are also reading…
The three local honorees are the most boys finalists in the area in at least eight seasons. There was one boys finalist in 2020, two in 2019 and one in 2017, but no area boys finalists in 2018, 2016 and 2015. No finalists were announced last year, but the area didn’t have a first-team selection anyway.
The area has had only one boys state player of the year winner during that span – Pike County’s Andres Burney (2020).
Enterprise’s Terry, a 6-foot-6 senior guard/forward, averaged 15.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game this past season in helping the Wildcats win the Class 7A state title and finish 25-6 overall. Terry was the MVP of the state tournament and also had a strong performance in the recent Alabama-Mississippi game, earning four points and 11 rebounds over 18 minutes.
The other Class 7A finalists are 6-foot-5 senior guard Jordan Frazier of state runner-up James Clements and 6-foot-4 sophomore guard Labarion Philon of state semifinalist Baker.
Geneva County’s Henderson, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, was the top scorer in the Wiregrass among boys players, pumping in 23.9 points per game. He also averaged 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.4 steals per contest as the senior guard helped the Bulldogs to a 25-7 record and to the regional postseason tournament.
The finalist selection is second during the academic year for Henderson, an Alabama football signee. In football, he was finalist for Class 2A Back of the Year. He is one of three state athletes overall to be a finalist in both sports this year. Anniston’s Antonio Kite (Class 4A) and Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle (Class 1A) are the others.
Joining Henderson as a 2A finalist are 6-foot-3 senior guards Logan Patterson of Section and Anthony Johnson of Midfield. Section won the state title, while Midfield was ranked No. 1 most of the season before losing to Section in the regional finals in the closest game the eventual state champs had during the postseason. Midfield’s Johnson recently played in the Alabama-Mississippi all-star game.
Pike Liberal Arts’ Cross, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, delivered 21.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game in helping the Patriots win a second straight AISA Class AAA state title and also earn a 23-2 on-court record.
The other AISA finalists with Cross are junior 6-foot-1 guard Walker McKee of Tuscaloosa Academy and 6-foot senior guard Robert Rose of AISA Class AA state champion Autauga Academy.
Carroll’s Bryson Dawkins, a Class 5A first-team selection, was another Wiregrass boys player eligible to be a state player of the year finalist. However, Mississippi State signee Martavious Russell of Sipsey Valley along with North Alabama signee Jacari Lane of state champion Lee-Huntsville and Kerrington Kiel of state runner-up Ramsay were chosen the finalists. Both Russell and Lane played in the Alabama-Mississippi all-star game.
Below are the list of finalists:
Class 7A girls
Aniya Hubbard, Hoover
Reniya Kelly, Hoover
Kelsey Thompson, Davidson
Class 6A girls
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle
Samiya Steele, Hazel Green
XaiOnna Whitfield, Oxford
Class 5A girls
Shaniah Nunn, Fairfield
Je'Nyiah Silas, Lee-Huntsville
Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville
Class 4A girls
Chloe Siegel, Deshler
Emma Kate Tittle, Deshler
Chardai Watkins, Sumter Central
Class 3A girls
Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Christian
Jorda Crook, Ohatchee
Cali Smallwood, Susan Moore
Class 2A girls
Ace Austin, Spring Garden
Iamunique Bowie, St. Luke's
Molly Heard, Pisgah
Class 1A girls
Erin Culp, Marion Co.
Amonei Cunningham, McIntosh
Timya Thurman, Linden
AISA girls
Lindsey Brown, Edgewood
Jasmyn Burts, Glenwood
Grace Davis, Clarke Prep
Class 7A boys
Jordan Frazier, James Clemens
Labaron Philon, Baker
Elijah Terry, Enterprise
Class 6A boys
Christopher Blount, Huffman
Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen
Corey Stephenson, Hueytown
Class 5A boys
Kerrington Kiel, Ramsay
Jacari Lane, Lee-Huntsville
Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley
Class 4A boys
John Broom, Jacksonville
Antonio Kite, Anniston
Sheldon Williams, Escambia Co.
Class 3A boys
Ja'borri McGhee, Winfield
Cole Millican, Plainview
Alex Odam, Piedmont
Class 2A boys
Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co.
Anthony Johnson, Midfield
Logan Patterson, Section
Class 1A boys
Will Bonner, Belgreen
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage
Reed Trapp, Covenant Christian
AISA boys
Austin Cross, Pike Liberal Arts
Walker McKee, Tuscaloosa Academy
Robert Rose, Autauga Academy