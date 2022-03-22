Trio of Wiregrass boys basketball players in running for ASWA Player of the Year honors

In a rarity, the Dothan Eagle coverage area has a couple of chances at a boys state basketball player of the year winner – three in fact.

Three local boys hoop standouts are among the player of the year finalists announced Tuesday for this past season by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Those stars are Enterprise’s Elijah Terry, Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson and Pike Liberal Arts’ Austin Cross. Terry is a finalist in Class 7A, Henderson in 2A and Cross in AISA.

Overall, three finalists in all seven AHSAA classifications in girls and boys plus in the AISA were announced for release on Tuesday. To be eligible as a finalist, a player must have been selected a first team all-state member on the ASWA all-state team that was released on Sunday.

There are no Wiregrass girls finalists as the area didn’t have a first-team all-state selection this year.

Player of the year winners will be announced a Thursday, March 31 banquet in Montgomery. One of the winners will be named the state’s Miss Basketball (girls) and Mr. Basketball (boys) winner during the banquet.

The three local honorees are the most boys finalists in the area in at least eight seasons. There was one boys finalist in 2020, two in 2019 and one in 2017, but no area boys finalists in 2018, 2016 and 2015. No finalists were announced last year, but the area didn’t have a first-team selection anyway.

The area has had only one boys state player of the year winner during that span – Pike County’s Andres Burney (2020).

Enterprise’s Terry, a 6-foot-6 senior guard/forward, averaged 15.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game this past season in helping the Wildcats win the Class 7A state title and finish 25-6 overall. Terry was the MVP of the state tournament and also had a strong performance in the recent Alabama-Mississippi game, earning four points and 11 rebounds over 18 minutes.

The other Class 7A finalists are 6-foot-5 senior guard Jordan Frazier of state runner-up James Clements and 6-foot-4 sophomore guard Labarion Philon of state semifinalist Baker.

Geneva County’s Henderson, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, was the top scorer in the Wiregrass among boys players, pumping in 23.9 points per game. He also averaged 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.4 steals per contest as the senior guard helped the Bulldogs to a 25-7 record and to the regional postseason tournament.

The finalist selection is second during the academic year for Henderson, an Alabama football signee. In football, he was finalist for Class 2A Back of the Year. He is one of three state athletes overall to be a finalist in both sports this year. Anniston’s Antonio Kite (Class 4A) and Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle (Class 1A) are the others.

Joining Henderson as a 2A finalist are 6-foot-3 senior guards Logan Patterson of Section and Anthony Johnson of Midfield. Section won the state title, while Midfield was ranked No. 1 most of the season before losing to Section in the regional finals in the closest game the eventual state champs had during the postseason. Midfield’s Johnson recently played in the Alabama-Mississippi all-star game.

Pike Liberal Arts’ Cross, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, delivered 21.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game in helping the Patriots win a second straight AISA Class AAA state title and also earn a 23-2 on-court record.

The other AISA finalists with Cross are junior 6-foot-1 guard Walker McKee of Tuscaloosa Academy and 6-foot senior guard Robert Rose of AISA Class AA state champion Autauga Academy.

Carroll’s Bryson Dawkins, a Class 5A first-team selection, was another Wiregrass boys player eligible to be a state player of the year finalist. However, Mississippi State signee Martavious Russell of Sipsey Valley along with North Alabama signee Jacari Lane of state champion Lee-Huntsville and Kerrington Kiel of state runner-up Ramsay were chosen the finalists. Both Russell and Lane played in the Alabama-Mississippi all-star game.

Below are the list of finalists:

Class 7A girls

Aniya Hubbard, Hoover

Reniya Kelly, Hoover

Kelsey Thompson, Davidson

Class 6A girls

Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle

Samiya Steele, Hazel Green

XaiOnna Whitfield, Oxford

Class 5A girls

Shaniah Nunn, Fairfield

Je'Nyiah Silas, Lee-Huntsville

Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville

Class 4A girls

Chloe Siegel, Deshler

Emma Kate Tittle, Deshler

Chardai Watkins, Sumter Central

Class 3A girls

Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Christian

Jorda Crook, Ohatchee

Cali Smallwood, Susan Moore

Class 2A girls

Ace Austin, Spring Garden

Iamunique Bowie, St. Luke's

Molly Heard, Pisgah

Class 1A girls

Erin Culp, Marion Co.

Amonei Cunningham, McIntosh

Timya Thurman, Linden

AISA girls

Lindsey Brown, Edgewood

Jasmyn Burts, Glenwood

Grace Davis, Clarke Prep

Class 7A boys

Jordan Frazier, James Clemens

Labaron Philon, Baker

Elijah Terry, Enterprise

Class 6A boys

Christopher Blount, Huffman

Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen

Corey Stephenson, Hueytown

Class 5A boys

Kerrington Kiel, Ramsay

Jacari Lane, Lee-Huntsville

Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley

Class 4A boys

John Broom, Jacksonville

Antonio Kite, Anniston

Sheldon Williams, Escambia Co.

Class 3A boys

Ja'borri McGhee, Winfield

Cole Millican, Plainview

Alex Odam, Piedmont

Class 2A boys

Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co.

Anthony Johnson, Midfield

Logan Patterson, Section

Class 1A boys

Will Bonner, Belgreen

Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage

Reed Trapp, Covenant Christian

AISA boys

Austin Cross, Pike Liberal Arts

Walker McKee, Tuscaloosa Academy

Robert Rose, Autauga Academy

