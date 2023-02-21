The Dothan Wolves trailed just 3-2 after three innings before Stanhope-Elmore scored two in the fourth, three in the fifth and four in the sixth to pull away to a 12-2 win.

Stokes Hallford homered for Dothan and Max Conley doubled. Kingsley Lucas and Haze McCorkel each collected a hit.

Carroll 4, New Brockton 2: Carroll scored three runs in the first and held off a bases-loaded threat in the sixth inning to hold on for a season-opening win.

Coleman Brauer and Mason Wimberly both had two hits for the Eagles. Stinson Draper had a two-run single and Jackson Skillbred had a hit and RBI on a ground out. Kaden Baxter added a double.

Draper worked the first three innings and was credited with the pitching win. He struck out six, while throwing a one-hit shutout with one walk. Konner Thomas earned a save, entering with two on and one out in the sixth. After a hitting a batter to load the bases, he got consecutive strikeouts to end the inning. Thomas retired the side in order in the seventh.

New Brockton was led by Jaxon Whitworth with two hits. Gabe Herrington and Blake Peterson both had a RBI single. Payton Green had a double.

Pike Road 2, Pike Liberal Arts 1: Pike Liberal Arts managed only three hits in the loss to Pike Road.

John Lott hit a solo homer, while KC Bradford and Kade Brookins had a single each.

Pike Road’s Niguel Jenkins hit a two-run homer in the fifth for Pike Road.

Junior High

Opp, Enterprise split: Opp won the first game 7-5 and Enterprise the second 12-3.

In the Opp win, Parker Burgess had three singles and two RBIs. Blaine Pyron got the win.

In the Enterprise win, Opp was led by Burgess with RBI single.