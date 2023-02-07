G.W. Long rallied from 15 points down in the fourth quarter to stun state No. 2 ranked Barbour County 53-49 in a Class 2A, Area 3 semifinal game Tuesday night on the Jaguars’ home floor in Clayton.

The outcome knocked Barbour County out of the playoffs with a 16-6 record. G.W. Long (11-16), a regional tournament team a year ago, advanced to Friday’s area tournament finals against county rival Ariton.

Barbour County led 15-5 after one, 20-12 at halftime and 41-26 after three quarters, but the Rebels rallied by outscoring the Jaguars 27-8 in the fourth quarter, led by Bryson Hughes with 12 points and Tanner Johnston with six. Jakirre Redding added a key and-one three-point play after a steal.

Long capped the rally by hitting 8-of-10 free throws down the stretch with Hughes hitting 4-of-4.

Hughes led the winning Rebels with 18 points. Johnston followed with 12 and Brayden Whitehead added nine points.

Dyqwayshon Grubbs led Barbour County with 15 points and six rebounds. Martarious Griggs had 13 points and I’Leek Quinn 10 points and nine rebounds.

Ariton 79, Abbeville 58: The Purple Cats also used a big fourth quarter to beat Abbeville 79-58 in the other Class 2A, Area 3 semifinal game.

Ariton led just 55-53 going to the final period, but outscored the Yellow Jackets 24-5 in the final period to pull away. Landon Tyler, Isaiah Johnson and Andyn Garris all had seven points to lead the fourth-quarter surge.

Tyler led Ariton with 25 points and 12 rebounds and Ian Senn followed with 20 points and nine rebounds. Garris had 17 points and Johnson had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Dylan Crawford led Abbeville with 24 points and Ahmod Billings had 12.

Ariton (18-9) advanced to the area tournament finals against G.W. Long. Abbeville’s season ends at 14-11.

Class 2A, Area 4

Goshen 52, Pike Liberal Arts 44: Makayel McBride had 16 points, while KJ Bristow and Jayden McNabb had 11 each to lead Goshen (6-19), which advanced to Thursday’s semifinals against Highland Home.

Chase DeBoer led Pike Liberal Arts with 15 points. KC Bradford followed with seven for the Patriots, who ended their first season in the AHSAA with a 3-23 record.

Class 5A, Area 3

Headland 70, Rehobeth 46: Tylen Williams and Jaxon Williams both had 19 points and Cornelius Arnold had 16 to lead the Rams’ win.

Cayden Turvin had 13 points, Sellers Gibson 11 and Jack Lee nine for Rehobeth.

Headland (20-11) advanced to Thursday’s area tournament finals at Eufaula. Rehobeth finished its season at 6-19.

Class 5A, Area 4

Carroll 80, Greenville 74: Carroll outscored Greenville 26-14 in the third quarter to take the lead and held on for the semifinal win.

The Eagles (24-6) advanced to play Charles Henderson Thursday in the area finals.

Five Eagles scored in double figures -- Zavier Womack (18 points), Takoda McLeod and Peyton Plott (16 each), Lakeith Person (14) and Jamarrion Belcher (12).

Tyler Mallory paced Greenville with 35 points.

Class 4A, Area 3

Geneva 70, Dale County 66: Four players scored in double figures as Geneva edged Dale County in a Class 4A, Area 3 semifinal.

The Panthers (18-10) advanced to Friday’s championship game. Dale County ended its season with a 17-13 record.

Bryson Barton led Geneva with 18 points. Noah Johnson and JaCarious Threat both had 12 points and Evan Griffin had 10 points and a team-high 13 rebounds.

Dale County was led by Nick McCarter and Jarmarvion Scott with 17 points each. Junior Smith had 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Andalusia 81, Slocomb 55: Slocomb fell to the host Bulldog to finish the season with a 13-11 record.

Brock Hatcher had 21 points, Brody Campbell 12 and Cade Birge 11 for Slocomb.

Class 3A, Area 4

Pike County 78, New Brockton 34: Michael Walker had 20 points, Chimarion Brown 14 and Ian Foster 11 to lead Pike County.

Baylon Foster had 16 points and Matthew Smith 13 for New Brockton.

The Bulldogs (7-12) advanced to Friday’s area tournament finals. New Brockton’s season ended at 8-14.

Opp 52, Daleville 47: JaKanye Mount had 16 points and nine rebounds, Terry Davis had 14 points and AJ Coleman had 10 points and five assists to lead Opp.

JaKellus Lane added nine points and 10 rebounds and Jabarri Hill seven steals and seven assists for the Bobcats (16-8), who face Pike County in the area finals.

Moses McDowell had 27 points for Daleville, which finished the season 3-19.

Class 1A, Area 2

Elba 63, Houston County 30: Jacob Watkins had 16 points, Cody Gray 12 and Cayden Adkins 11 to lead Elba (17-13), which advanced to Thursday’s semifinals to face Florala.

DJ Jones led Houston County with eight points. The Lions finished the season 1-19.

AISA

Class AA State Quarterfinals

At Abbeville Christian

Abbeville Christian 68, Pickens Academy 35: Kell Brown had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists and Javion Turner had 11 points and five rebounds to lead ACA to the Class AA opening-round win.

Javerse Turner added 10 points and four rebounds, Shi Crawford seven points and six rebounds and Bricen Davis had eight rebounds.

The Generals (16-7) advanced to the Class AA state semifinals on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. against Autauga Academy.

Girls

Class 5A, Area 3

At Headland

Headland 37, Rehobeth 33: The Rams outscored the Rebels 12-8 in the fourth quarter to break a third-quarter tie and take the opening-round win 37-33.

The Rams (19-7) advance to the tournament championship game against Eufaula on Thursday.

Jayla Franklin led Headland with 13 points and Makaylah Bradley had nine points, including seven in the fourth quarter.

Myrical White had 14 points and 16 rebounds and Sarah Littlefield had eight points to lead Rehobeth, which finished its season with a 6-13 record.