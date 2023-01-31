TUESDAY PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Carroll routs Barbour County on Jags' home floor

The Class 5A No. 10 ranked Carroll Eagles started out strong and never let up in routing the Class 2A No. 2 ranked Jaguars 80-51 on Tuesday night on Barbour County’s home floor.

Takoda McLeod had 21 points, Zavier Womack 20, Peyton Plott 18 and Lakeith Person 13 to pace Carroll (22-6).

I’Leek Quinn had 23 points and 14 rebounds and Dy’Qwayshon Grubbs had 12 points and eight rebounds for Barbour County (16-4), which had a 10-game winning streak snapped.

Daleville 56, Abbeville 52: Daleville won just its third game in 20 outings, upsetting Class 2A No. 9 ranked Abbeville on the road 56-52.

No details were available on Tuesday night.

Dothan 79, Geneva 38: The Wolves earned their second straight rout in as many nights, defeating Geneva 79-38 at the Dothan gym.

No details were available on Tuesday night.

Enterprise 51, Prattville 43: Tucker Wadsworth had 13 points, Eric Winters 12 and Keion Dunlap 10 to lead Enterprise (13-7), which had nine players score.

Kameran Shanks had 20 and Kamran DeRamus 12 to lead Prattville.

Houston Academy 67, G.W. Long 36: Rod Jackson had 17 points, Kadyn Mitchell 15 and Harrison Swanner 14 to lead Houston Academy, which finished the regular season 26-2.

Bryson Hughes led G.W. Long with 11 points.

Providence Christian 66, Wicksburg 37: Charlie Leger had 19 points and five steals, Hamp Sanders had 15 points and Cas Boone had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead Providence Christian. Pearce Boone had only three points off 1-of-10 shooting, but contributed with nine rebounds and four assists.

For Wicksburg, Tyler Williams scored 18 and Gabe Glover scored 11.

Slocomb 73, Ashford 59: Four players, including three seniors on Senior Night, scored in double figures to pace Slocomb.

Seniors Brody Campbell, Rashawn Miller and Brock Hatcher had 28, 16 and 11, respectively for the RedTops. Cade Birge added 11 points.

Cam Fields led Ashford with 24 points and Kobe Small had 17.

Charles Henderson 65, Carver (Montgomery) 45: Jayden Spearman had 18 points and Austin Cross had 13 to lead Charles Henderson (19-8) over Carver.

Cottonwood 45, Headland 44: Jayden Culver had 13 points, Anthony Pressley 12 points and Christian Williams nine to lead Cottonwood.

Tylen Williams and Cornelius Arnold had 12 points each and Jaxon Williams 11 for Headland.

Dale County 65, Geneva County 64: Junior Smith’s layup with 11 seconds left gave the Warriors the win over the Bulldogs.

Jamarvion Scott had 20 points and four assists, Nick McCarter 16 points and eight rebounds and Smith earned 15 points and 12 rebounds for Dale County.

Omari Holmes had 20 points and nine rebounds, KenLi Preyer 16 points and seven steals and James Wright 11 points for Geneva County (15-11).

Ariton 67, Pike County 54: Isaiah Johnson had 17 points and eight rebounds, Lawson Leger 16 points and Matthew Harrell 12 for Ariton, which also got nine each from Andyn Garris and Landon Tyler.

Chamarion Brown had 16 points, Markelis Hobdy 12 and Ian Foster nine for Pike County.

Samson 41, Emmanuel Christian 37: Seeking its first victory of the season, Emmanuel Christian led 29-22 going to the fourth quarter, but the Tigers outscored the Warriors 19-8 in the fourth quarter to take the win.

Coy Ingram led Samson with 15 points and Tyson Wells had nine points – all nine coming in the decisive fourth quarter.

Logan McNiel had nine points and Tristan Culp seven to lead Emmanuel Christian, which had all eight players score.

New Brockton 63, Zion Chapel 58: Matthew Smith had 16 points and Yassiah Rousseau 15 to lead New Brockton.

Joseph Legear had 20 and Mason Stuart 15 for Zion Chapel.

Opp 65, Andalusia 64: Terry Davis had 20 points, JaKelleus Lane 19 points and 12 rebounds, AJ Coleman 15 points and JaKanye Mount 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead Opp (15-8).

Goshen 30, Pike Liberal Arts 26: Jayden McNabb had 17 points, highlighted by five 3-pointers, and Makayel McBride had nine points to lead Goshen.

Levi DeBoer had 11 points to lead Pike Liberal Arts.

Brantley 72, Elba 37: Keldric Brown had 21 points and 15 rebounds, Jayden Parks 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jackson Mitchell 10 points to lead Brantley (19-3).

Alvin Henderson led Elba with 15 points.

Girls

Enterprise 61, Prattville 57: Brooklyn Kemmerlin earned 29 points and Sarah Amos 18 to lead Enterprise over Prattville in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest.

Keleigh Mullins led Prattville with 18 points and Ullyrian Lewis had 10.

Geneva 51, Dothan 26: Kaden Ward had 18 points and both Cheyenne Hammock and Makaley Boswell had eight points each to lead Geneva (24-2).

Monica Morrison led Dothan with 10 points.

Headland 61, Cottonwood 59 (OT): Jayla Franklin scored 11 points for Headland in overtime to help the Rams edge the Bears 61-59.

Franklin finished the night with a game-high 29 points. Alexus Neal had 19 points and 18 rebounds for Headland.

Cottonwood, which forced the overtime by outscoring Headland 21-13 in the fourth quarter, was led by Saniya Keys with 19 points, Kesha Anglin with 12 and Ariya Tillman with nine.

Carroll 58, Barbour County 39: Ameyah Gray had 28 points and 16 rebounds, Taliyah Carter 10 points and four steals and Tyazia Newman eight rebounds for Carroll (20-6).

Enasia Ivory had 15 points and Brakiah Russell had 12 for Barbour County.

Carver (Montgomery) 44, Charles Henderson 43: KK Hobdy had 22 points and Madison Ousley eight for Charles Henderson in the loss.

Hobdy missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer on the last play of the game.

Wicksburg 57, Providence Christian 52: Bella Sellers led Wicksburg with 17 points, while Mackenleigh Booth had 12 and Kelsey Ellenburg 11.

Providence was led by Annabeth Townsend with 18 points and Addie Pemberton with 12.

G.W. Long 43, Houston Academy 40: Maleah Long had 16 points, Ally Whitehead 12 and Emma Claire Long eight for G.W. Long.

Mary Mendheim had 12 points, Camille Reeves 11 and Maci Caldwell eight for HA.

Geneva County 76, Dale County 41: Jordyn Alston had 32 points, Jayden Williams 11 and Ebonie Wright 10 to lead Geneva County.

Jas Smith had 12 points for Dale County.

Ashford 59, Slocomb 18: Jakena Curl had 19 points and Trinity McCree 14 to lead Ashford.

Lilly Hobart had five points to lead Slocomb.

Pike County 48, Ariton 23: Taniya Green had 23 points and both Ivy White and Urriya Berry had nine points to lead Pike County.

Nya Allen led Ariton with 10 points.

Abbeville 49, Daleville 17: Seventh grader Gabby Brown and Bre Hardamon both had 14 points and Ja’mya Glover had 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead Abbeville.

Elba 49, Brantley 34: A’Lyric Whitfield had 19 points, Ana Caldwell nine and Ayrika Caldwell eight to lead Elba.

Jahyia Oliver had 10 points to lead Brantley.

New Brockton 57, Zion Chapel 44: Reese Eddins had 17 points and Ariana Smith 10 for New Brockton.

Shea Wambles led Zion Chapel with 11 points.

Goshen 52, Pike Liberal Arts 28: Alyssa Sparks had 14 points to lead a balanced Goshen attack. Amber Vickers had 11 points, both Haylee Sanford and AJ Rodgers had 10 each and Ashunte Freeman had seven.

Emily Bryan had eight points to lead Pike Lib.

Andalusia 41, Opp 14: Vanessa Stoudemire had eight points and seven rebounds to lead Opp (7-11).

Junior Varsity

Houston Academy 43, G.W. Long 24: Houston Lee had 11 points, Soles Faulk nine and Thomas Buntin eight to lead Houston Academy, which finished the season 18-3.

Jordan Pruitt led G.W. Long with eight points.

Providence Christian boys 49, Wicksburg 15: Tyler Sharp had 16 points and Christian Sutton had nine points as all nine Eagles scored.

Landon Rainey and Grant Calhoun had six points each for Wicksburg.

Carroll boys 47, Barbour County 29: Trey Glenn had 14 points, N’Jai Gosha 12 and Michael Culver eight to lead Carroll.

Javarius Peterson led Barbour County with 17 points.

Headland boys 40, Cottonwood 34: Connor McKenzie had 10 points and Kayden Walker eight to lead the Rams.

Trevor Tillman had 12 points and Karnelius Miree nine for Cottonwood.

Ashford 37, Slocomb 32: Clifton Bolden had 10 points to lead Ashford.

Brady Corbitt had 11 points for Slocomb.

Dale County boys 47, Geneva County 25: Logan Newton had 24 points and five rebounds, Jayden McGhee 10 points and six rebounds and Ricky Timbers 10 rebounds for Dale County.

Andalusia 35, Opp 33: DJ Hines had 12 points and four rebounds and Marcell Newsome had eight points and three steals for Opp (11-4).