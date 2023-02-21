Enterprise tied for fifth and Houston Academy finished 15th at the two-day David Miller Memorial Golf Tournament at Mobile’s Robert Trent Jones Magnolia Grove’s Crossings Course.

The Wildcats finished with a 592, tied with Spain Park. Northridge won the 16-team event with a 576. UMS-Wright (578) was second, Vestavia Hills (582) third and Mountain Brook (591) fourth. Houston Academy, the smallest school in the field, had a 681 score.

Individually, Nick Cook of Enterprise finished tied for fourth 5-under-par with Northridge’s Trace Bracknell. Spain Park’s Chase Kyes was medalist with a 13-under par. Auburn’s Will Stelt (-9) and UMS-Wright’s Thomas (-6) were third and fourth.

Other Enterprise scores were Gibby Charlton with a 76-72—148, Jack Bailey with a 74-78—152, Hunter McCarty with a 74-81-155 and Luke Thornton with a 74-82—156.

NMA wins: Northside Methodist shot a team total 337 to take first place in an 18-hole tournament at Highland Oaks Tuesday. Opp finished second.

Tanner Beasley was the medalist in leading the Knights with a 78, followed by Davis Moore with an 80.