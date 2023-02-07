Luke Fripp, the reigning Dothan Eagle Boys Soccer Player of the Year, earned four goals and two assists to lead Providence Christian to a 10-0 win over Dale County in high school boys soccer action Tuesday night.

Phin Milton and Will Nichols added two goals each with Milton also earning three assists. Layton Hagler and Casey Caputo both had one each with Hagler dishing out three assists. Davis Bolton and Tyson Smith had one assist each.

Carroll 7, G.W. Long 0: Isaiah Riggins scored five goals to lead Carroll.

Zyenya Daniels and Matthew Reznikov each added a goal.

Joseph White had six saves in goal for the Eagles. Sammy Spivey led the defense with nine steals.

Girls

Providence Christian 14, Dale County 0: Clara Mixson had four goals and one assist and Morgan Bienvenu had three goals and an assist to lead the Eagle rout of Dale County.

AnnaBeth Townsend, Avery Dean and Anna Katherine Fletcher all had one goal and one assist. Reed Payne, Reese Bienvenu, Madelyn Rich and Mary Aplin Maddox all scored one goal.

Carroll 9, G.W. Long 0: Savannah Pedroza scored four times and added an assist to lead Carroll to the 9-0 win in their opener.

Leilani Faulk, Emma Edler, Laynie Recor, Jordan Culp, and Ashlyn Yarbrough each added a goal. Edler had two assists while Recor, Ashley Cairns, and Emmy Ganey each had one assist. Ashlyn Yarbrough and Allison King combined for the shutout in goal.