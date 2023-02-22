Lauren Yu scored six goals, which was a school record for goals in a game, to lead the Dothan girls soccer team to an 11-0 win over Central of Phenix City on Tuesday night.

Marah Delgado scored three goals, while Caroline Ezzell and Shelby Kirkland each scored one goal. Jae Ashendorf had three assists and Delgado and Kirkland had two assists each. Taylor Daniel, Irma Montiel, Claudia Morgan and Yu each added an assist.

Moriah Hogans and Isabella Dougherty split time in the goal for the shutout.

Dothan boys 7, Central-Phenix City 2: Wesley Farmer scored three goals in leading the Wolves to the win.

Mason Roe had two goals and an assist, Devin Shimabakuro had a goal and an assist and Charlie Ezzell had a goal. Christian Hernandez and Paulensky Philemond added an assist each.

Blake Rouse and Alessio Nuzzo split time in goal, each getting two saves.

Dothan improved to 5-1.

Carroll boys 11, Greenville 3: In Greenville, Holden Barefield’s four goals led the way for Carroll in the 11-3 region win. Sammy Spivey had three goals, while Gavin Burke, Tony Sasser, Matthew Reznikov and Brandon Albear each had a goal. With the win, the Eagles improved to 2-0-3 overall and 1-0 in region play.

Houston Academy boys 5, Andalusia 1: Charlie Knowles scored two goals and Nate Selig had two assists and a goal for the Raiders (6-1-1).

Lucius Renshaw and George Zeron both had one goal.

Houston Academy girls 2, Trinity 2 (tie): The Raiders tied with last year’s 3A state champion Trinity.

Brinley Harrel had a goal and an assist and Katie Langford had one goal for the Raiders.

Maggie Renshaw had eight saves in goal.

Northside Methodist girls 10, G.W. Long 0: Sydney Freeman scored four goals and Presley Kinney had three goals and one assist to lead the Knights.

Sydney Warren scored a goal and earned two assists. Dana Cool and Ali Scott both had one goal. Kelsey Wilkins and Tatum Hendrix added an assist each.

Cora Faison had the shutout in goal.

G.W. Long goalie Kenzie Kramer had 11 saves in goal.

G.W. Long boys 3, Northside Methodist 2 (2 OT): Romah Daniels scored two goals, including the game-winner in the second overtime to lead G.W. Long.

Risdon McCraney added the other goal. Austin McDaniel had two assists, one off a corner kick.

The Rebel defense had 41 steals and Austin Kerchner had 12 saves in goal.

Junior Varsity

Enterprise boys 10, Houston Academy 0: Cristian Calixtro and Oscar Gallegos both scored three goals and Caden Belich added two scores lead the Wildcat win.

Jake Severs and Bryce McGowan had a goal each for EHS.

Seven players had an assist each – Devin McGoneghy, Belich, Dylan Montelongo, Martin Gomez, James Jackson, McGowan and Jacob Viands.

Cody Kirk had two saves in goal for the Wildcats.