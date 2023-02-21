Anna Griggs had three hits, including a homer, and drove in four runs at the plate and struck out 13 in a complete-game pitching performance to lead the Knights’ to a season-opening 6-3 win over Pike Liberal Arts at Colby & Bottoms Field..

The game was the debut for Pike Liberal Arts softball in the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

Griggs scattered six hits and three runs, with only one run earned.

Marah Stuckey was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and Anna Klaire Knighto added a double for NMA.

Tera Walker had two hits, one a double, with a run batted in to lead Pike Liberal Arts. Alissa Barron had a double and RBI, while Emily Bryan had a triple and Bella Maulden and Riley Burkett had a double each.

Wicksburg 4, Ashford 3: Ella Grace Kelley’s squeeze bunt scored Sarah Turvin to give Wicksburg a walk-off 4-3 win over Ashford.

Turvin reached base with one out on a dropped third straight and moved to third after a Kelsey Ellenburg sacrifice bunt and a throwing error.

Ellie Cox struck out 15 and allowed only three hits, one walk and three runs to earn the pitching win for Wicksburg.

Offensively, Chloe Joynder had two doubles and a run batted in. Kelley had two hits, including a double, to go with her game winning RBI.

For Ashford, Olivia Dodson hit a two-run homer. Raeleigh Jordan added a RBI single.

Emma Ard started for Ashford and went three innings, allowing three runs, two earned, and four hits with two strikeouts. Savanna Money worked the last 3 1/3 innings, striking out nine and giving up just two hits.

Slocomb 5, Zion Chapel 0: Cieara Baker threw a no-hitter with 18 strikeouts and was 2-for-3 on offense to lead Slocomb.

Molly McGowan and Chloe Andrews also had two hits for Slocomb.

Houston Academy 11, Luverne 1: Mary Suzan Aman went 2-for-4 and had four stolen bases as the Raiders won in five innings.

Emily Maddox got the win in the circle, allowing two hits and striking out three. She also doubled in the game.

Mallory Magrino and Jadyn Rausch each went 2-for-3.

Opp 19, Andalusia 0: Reese Cauley had two home runs and a career-high eight runs batted in for Opp.

Allie Wismer had two doubles and an RBI and Bradleigh Lanier tripled in a run.

Caroline Courson allowed two hits in the five-inning game and struck out six.

Junior Varsity

Wicksburg 10, Ashford 9: The Panthers scored two in the bottom of the seventh to earn the win off as Anleigh Wood doubled home Mallory Marchman and later scored the game-winner on a passed ball.

Marchman and Nevah Smith were both 3-for-4 with Marchman earning a triple. Anleigh Wood had a double and a triple and Sarah Kate Wood had a double.