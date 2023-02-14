Class 3A No. 4 ranked Houston Academy routed Pike County 69-46 in a Class 3A Sub-Regional game at HA’s Killingsworth Gym Tuesday night, pushing the Raiders to the South Regional Tournament in Montgomery.

Houston Academy, now 29-2, faces top-ranked Cottage Hill in the regional semifinals on Saturday at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.

Rod Jackson paced HA’s win on Tuesday, scoring a game-high 22 points. Cam Dyer followed with 15 points and Kadyn Mitchell added 14.

Ian Foster had 11 points and Khalil Foster added 10 to lead Pike County, which finished the season with an 8-13 record in Janasky Fleming’s first year as head coach.

Opp 56, Providence Christian 53 (OT): Powell Phillips hit two free throws late in regulation to force overtime for Providence, but Opp captured the win in overtime.

Down three, Pearce Boone had a chance to tie the game with five seconds left in overtime after being fouled on a 3-point attempt. He missed the first, made the second and missed the third on purpose in hopes of an Eagle offensive rebound and putback, but the Bobcats’ AJ Coleman snared the rebound.

Coleman was fouled with 3.5 seconds left and made 1-of-2 free throws. PCS had one more chance to tie, but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The teams were tied at 48 after regulation and the Bobcats outscored Providence 8-5 in the OT.

Coleman and Jabarri Hill led Opp with 17 points each. Hill also had six steals. Terry Davis had eight points and JaKanye Mount had a team-high rebounds.

Pearce Boone led Providence Christian with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Powell Phillips had 12 points and eight rebounds. Charlie Leger followed with eight points and seven rebounds.

Opp (18-8) advances to play Hillcrest of Evergreen in the South Regional tournament. Providence Christian’s season ended with a 16-13 record.

Class 5A

Eufaula 69, Carroll 62: Toney Coleman Jr. scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to help Eufaula pull away from Carroll.

The Tigers led 49-48 going to the final quarter, but outscored the Eagles 20-14 in the last period with Coleman pacing the effort. He hit five field goals and 5-of-5 free throws in the final quarter.

Yhonzae Pierre had 16 points and Patrick Screws eight for Eufaula (14-10), which advanced to the South Regional Tournament in Montgomery next Monday against St. Paul’s.

Lakeith Person led Carroll with 21 points. Peyton Plott earned 14 and Zavier Womack 11 for the Eagles, who finished the season 24-8.

Charles Henderson 66, Headland 47: Austin Cross had 26 points, highlighted by six 3-pointers, and Jayden Spearman had 10 points to lead Charles Henderson.

Jaxon Williams led Headland with 13 points and both Tylen Williams and Cade Enfinger had nine points each.

The Trojans (22-5) advanced to Monday’s South Regional Tournament in Montgomery against Vigor. Headland had its season end at 20-13.

Class 4A

Booker T. Washington 76, Geneva 65 (2 OT): The Eagles outscored the Panthers 13-2 in the second overtime to take the Class 4A sub-regional win.

The game was tied at 53 after regulation and at 63 after the first OT.

Evan Griffin led Geneva with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Talan Johnson added 15 for the Panthers, who finished the season with a 19-11 record.

Jaivian Uhuru led BTW with 22 points, highlighted by six 3-pointers, and EJ Hall had 21 points.

Class 2A

Ariton 59, Cottonwood 51: Ian Senn had 20 points and seven rebounds and Andyn Garris had 13 points and six assists to lead Ariton’s win.

Isaiah Johnson, Landon Tyler and Lawson Leger added seven points each with Tyler also claiming nine rebounds.

Cottonwood was led by Jayden Culver with 16 points, Jay Garrett with 12 and Anthony Pressley with 11.

Ariton (20-9) faces Highland Home in the South Regional Tournament on Friday. Cottonwood ends its season with a 10-18 record.

St. Luke’s 66, Zion Chapel 50: Zion Chapel’s season came to an end with a road loss in Mobile to St. Luke’s.

The Rebels finish the season with a 14-17 record.

Class 1A

Brantley 69, Pleasant Home 54: Jayden Parks had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Jordan Parks had 15, all on five 3-pointers, while Keldric Brown had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Robert Shine 10 points for Brantley (24-3).

Girls

Class 5A

Eufaula 54, Carroll 45: Quannesia Walton had 15 points, Ganielle Palmer 13 points and five assists and Iyauna Gordy had 10 points and five rebounds to lead Eufaula.

Ameyah Gray led Carroll with 21 points and Zymirria Glanton had 10 for Carroll.

Eufaula (24-1) advanced to a South Regional Tournament game at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum on Monday against St. Paul’s.

Carroll ended the season with a 20-8 record.

Charles Henderson 42, Headland 28: KK Hobdy had 21 points and Ta’Keiya Brockton had eight to lead the Trojans.

Charles Henderson (16-9) advanced to a South Regional Tournament game at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum on Monday against Williamson. Headland’s season ended with a 19-9 record.

Headland, which made only six field goals in the game, was led by Jayla Franklin with 11 points.