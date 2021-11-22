TURKEY CLASSIC: Andalusia sets the pace in win over Florala

The formula paid off as the Bulldogs converted a number of fast-break opportunities in gaining the victory.

“This is my first year here, so I really wanted to set our tempo and get the guys on the style of basketball we want to play,” Mickles said. “We really weren’t worried too much with what they did offensively or defensively. We just wanted to be ourselves and continue to get better.”

With the Andalusia football team advancing to the Class 5A semifinals this Friday, the Bulldogs weren’t at full strength.

“I’m missing like four guys from football and we’re just trying to put it all together,” Mickles said. “Those guys did a great job today and we look to just build on that.”

Mickles, who previously was head coach at Greenville for six years, said he always wanted to be part of the Hoops Classic and jumped at the opportunity for Andalusia to have a chance by way of this week’s play-in tournament.

“I’ve always wanted to get in this tournament (Hoops Classic) since I was in Greenville to get the experience of playing on this court,” Mickles said. “It’s just a great event.”

The game was tight in the early going and tied 21-21 following an inside basket by Florala’s Rayshon Coleman.