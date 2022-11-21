TURKEY CLASSIC BASKETBALL: Cottonwood wins tourney opener

In his first year as head coach of Cottonwood’s boys basketball team, Greg Greenwood inherited a relatively inexperienced team.

While he knows there will be growing pains, Greenwood just wants to see his team improve.

On Monday afternoon at the Dothan Civic Center, he saw some of that improvement during a 54-30 win over Malone (Fla.) in the first game of Turkey Classic.

The Bears (2-1) advanced to play in the semifinals Tuesday at 10 a.m. against the winner of a Monday late game between Carroll and Andalusia as the eight tournament teams battle for the tournament title and a spot in Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic in late December.

“We are taking steps to kind of get better,” said Greenwood, whose team has four seniors – three who had not played before this year with the fourth out of town on Monday – and a bunch of underclassmen. “We are just trying to take it game-by-game and get better as we go along. The positive thing is we played a lot better today than we played on Friday.

“We are not doing badly, but the kids get elementary sometimes. We have a long ways to go.”

The Bears, who led throughout, pulled away in the third quarter, taking a 20-14 halftime lead to 47-23 entering the final period.

Defense sparked Cottonwood, which earned eight steals and forced two turnovers during the eight-minute period. The Bears cashed the defensive work into 27 points.

“We reviewed (at halftime) and got guys to execute and be where they are supposed to be (on defense),” Greenwood said. “With them being young and inexperienced, they get brain scattered and we have to reel them back in. Halftime allowed us to do that and they came out more focused in the third quarter.”

Greenwood said the Bears employed two different defensive strategies in that third quarter.

“The first part of the third quarter, we came out with a bigger lineup as I put in my two bigs and we matched up to the shooter, No. 23 (Jackson Welch), who had knocked down a couple of shots in the first half,” Greenwood said. “We executed plays finally on offense at the beginning. In the second part of the third quarter, I came in with a faster group and we picked up the pace with a full-court trap and that gave them some issues.”

After a free throw by Malone’s Lael Faust cut the margin to 20-15, Harrison Lewis knocked down a 3-pointer and Jay Garrett hit a layup as he was fouled after a steal to put the Bears up 10.

After a layup and free throw by Malone’s Latrell Williams cut it to seven, Cottonwood scored 10 straight to open up daylight. A fastbreak layup by Karnelius Miree after a steal off a Garrett deflection was followed by layups by Lewis and Cain Campbell, a 3-pointer by Robert McCurry and a free throw by Christian Williams that made it 35-18 with 2:40 left in the period.

The Bears continued the pace as several steals off the press helped spark a 12-3 run in the period’s final two minutes. Jayden Lettinghand had two steals and seven points in the flurry and McCurry drilled another 3-pointer.

The Bears raced to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and led throughout the game, though Malone closed to a point (7-6) at the end of the opening period. Cottonwood opened up a 20-8 margin midway in the second quarter before the Tigers cut it to six at halftime.

“We get those lulls,” Greenwood said of the final minutes of the first quarter. “The same thing (happened) against Carroll. We got off to a 7-0 start on them and we hit a lull and didn’t score any more in the quarter. We hit that same lull and I was trying to reel them in. We were able to bounce back this time instead of letting it get away from us.”

Lettinghand paced the Bears with 15 points and McCurry followed with 11 points and Garrett with nine.

Welch had eight points and Hoke Hackrider seven to lead Malone, which struggled from the floor, hitting just 11-of-47 shots and 2-of-8 at the foul line, while turning it over 23 times.

Barbour County 54, G.W. Long 47: The Jaguars were led by DyQwayson Grubbs with 22 and Lennox Myers with 13.

G.W. Long was led by Daylon Henderson with 20 and Bryson Hughes with nine.