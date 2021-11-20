Turkey Classic set at Dothan Civic for Monday and Tuesday

The winners of the Florala/Andalusia and Malone/Highland Home games return the next day for the first semifinal matchup at 10 a.m., followed by the second semifinal between the winners of the Georgiana/LaFayette and G.W. Long/Cottonwood games.

The winners will return later that day at 3 p.m. for the final game and a chance to earn entry into the Hoops Classic.

The winner of the tournament will join 15 other teams who have already been accepted as entries into what will be the 15th year of the Hoops Classic, which has given back portions of $599,196 raised to participating schools in the Wiregrass over the years. Last year’s Hoops Classic was canceled due to COVID-19.

“It’s amazing how excited these coaches are to get the opportunity to get into the Hoops Classic,” Kirk said. “The excitement is there; we just need folks to come out and support the kids and the tournament. It should be a lot of fun and a lot of intensity because these kids want to be in the Hoops Classic.”

Kirk believes the Georgiana vs. LaFayette match up may be the best on the opening day. Lafayette is led by former Ashford coach Chase Lewis.