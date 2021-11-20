Turkey Classic set at Dothan Civic for Monday and Tuesday

Local basketball fans will have a chance to feast on some high school basketball when the first Turkey Classic is held at the Dothan Civic Center on Monday and Tuesday.
The eight-team boys basketball tournament will serve as a play-in for the final spot in the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic, the annual 16-team, single-elimination tournament held at the Civic Center scheduled for Dec. 27-31.
“Most of these teams have been on the waiting list for a while to get into the Hoops Classic,” tournament director Rhonda Kirk said. “It’s so hard to cut teams from the Hoops Classic, so some our title sponsors came up with the idea of, ‘Hey, let’s do a play-in tournament and give these folks an opportunity to play their way into the tournament and earn that position.’ We’re really excited about doing it.”
The Turkey Classic will involve G.W. Long, Cottonwood, Malone, Highland Home, Georgiana, Andalusia, Florala and Lafayette in what will be a single-elimination tournament. Tickets will be $6 and a two-day pass will be available for $10.
“All money made in the tournament after expenses goes to the Hoops Classic,” Kirk said.
On Monday, the first game will start at 3:30 p.m. between Florala and Andalusia, to be followed by Georgiana vs. LaFayette (5 p.m.), Malone vs. Highland Home (6:30 p.m.) and Cottonwood vs. G.W. Long (8 p.m.).
The winners of the Florala/Andalusia and Malone/Highland Home games return the next day for the first semifinal matchup at 10 a.m., followed by the second semifinal between the winners of the Georgiana/LaFayette and G.W. Long/Cottonwood games.
The winners will return later that day at 3 p.m. for the final game and a chance to earn entry into the Hoops Classic.
The winner of the tournament will join 15 other teams who have already been accepted as entries into what will be the 15th year of the Hoops Classic, which has given back portions of $599,196 raised to participating schools in the Wiregrass over the years. Last year’s Hoops Classic was canceled due to COVID-19.
“It’s amazing how excited these coaches are to get the opportunity to get into the Hoops Classic,” Kirk said. “The excitement is there; we just need folks to come out and support the kids and the tournament. It should be a lot of fun and a lot of intensity because these kids want to be in the Hoops Classic.”
Kirk believes the Georgiana vs. LaFayette match up may be the best on the opening day. Lafayette is led by former Ashford coach Chase Lewis.
“I spoke to Chase Lewis who is the coach of LaFayette and he’s telling me he has a big kid there that’s 6-5 who is a 4-star football recruit, Antavious Woody (FSU commit),” Kirk said. “He said, ‘I’m telling you, Rhonda, the folks in the Wiregrass are going to want to come out and watch this kid play’ … he’s a force to be reckoned with.
“We’re thinking the Georgiana-Lafayette game is going to be probably the best game of the day and I’m looking forward to it.”
The teams already in place for the Hoops Classic in December are Abbeville, Ashford, Barbour County, Dale County, Daleville, Dothan, Eufaula, Geneva, Headland, Houston Academy, Northside Methodist Academy, Geneva County, Providence Christian, Rehobeth and Wicksburg. A draw for the pairings of the Hoops Classic will be held Dec. 6.