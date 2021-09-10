Turnovers plague Eufaula in loss to Opelika

Stinson had another interception on Eufaula’s next drive, but the Bulldogs couldn’t turn their fourth forced turnover into points.

The Bulldogs finally found the end zone again after a great defensive stop set up a Eufaula punt and left Opelika 38 yards from the end zone.

Opelika running back Kaden Conner finally got rolling on the last true drive of the first half by ripping off a 13-yard carry followed directly by a 9-yard scamper.

A Eufaula personal foul put the Bulldogs eight yards from the end zone, and Conner raced that way on a first-down carry to push Opelika ahead 14-0 with 1:07 left until halftime.

Eufaula (1-3, 0-2) seemed set to finally strike when Slade Seaborn took the ensuing kickoff all the way to the Opelika 2-yard line, but once again the Bulldogs had the last laugh.

The Tigers fumbled their first-and-goal carry, allowing Satterwhite to fall on the loose ball and keep the Bulldogs’ shutout intact through the first half.

Satterwhite and the Bulldogs were only getting started by that point.