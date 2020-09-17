Two high school football games moved to Saturday afternoon

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northside Methodist Academy’s scheduled football game for Friday night in Panama City against North Bay Haven has been moved to Saturday afternoon, according to school athletic director Mike Mordecai.

The Knights and North Bay Haven will now play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bozeman High School, said Mordecai.

Mordecai said North Bay Haven school officials said temperature checks will be made at the gate and all those who attend must wear some sort of face mask covering.

Houston County-Zion Chapel game moved: The Houston County-Zion Chapel game scheduled for Friday has been moved to Saturday at 3 p.m. The game will remain at Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise.

Zion Chapel football coach Randy Bryant said a majority of Rebel players live in Northern Coffee County, which has been affected by flooding issues.