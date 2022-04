Two Wiregrass runners have been selected to participate in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Cross Country races this July in Montgomery.

The two area runners are Providence Christian’s Ellie Salter in the girls race and Houston Academy’s JC Peacock on the boys side. Both will compete for the South.

The cross country races features 10 rising seniors from the North and 10 from the south, first in a girls race followed by the boys.

The AHSAA All-Star Sports Week is set for July 17-22.