Two Wiregrass players selected as Alabama all-stars in basketball

Two area girls basketball players – both major college signees – have been selected to play for Alabama in the 31st annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Girls and Boys Basketball Classic on March 12.

The two local standouts tabbed are Geneva County’s Karoline Striplin and Eufaula’s Kaitlin Peterson. Striplin, a 6-foot-3 center, has signed with Tennessee, while Peterson, a 5-foot-8 point guard, has signed with Indiana.

The two were the only local Wiregrass players – girls or boys – chosen to the teams.

The two squads, consisted of 12 current seniors on both teams, were announced Sunday by the AHSADCS All-State Selection Committee.

The Alabama-Mississippi basketball games are set for Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl on March 12.

The Alabama girls’ team will be coached by Spain Park’s Mike Chase and Madison Academy’s Alissa Flowers. Cold Springs coach Tammy West will serve as the girls’ team administrative coach. The Alabama boys’ coaches Steve Ward of Huffman and Shumbe Hunter of Williamson. Thompson coach Dru Powell is the administrative coach.