Tyra brings hard-nose approach to Ashford

Ashford starts its football season with a new head coach and a new attitude.
Robin Tyra, who turned around Abbeville’s program, took over in late June after Chris Littleton went to Florala.
“I had an opportunity last year to come to Ashford, but I had so much time and energy invested at Abbeville and we built that thing the way we wanted to. I told Coach (Bubba) Odom my heart was still there,” Tyra said.
“When coach Littleton moved on, I said I’m definitely interested and let him know that I’m going to apply. Next thing you know, I’m in that process and here I am, the coach at Ashford.”
Speaking before the start of practice, the coach said he was still learning the names of his players. His approach was just to go to work. That’s his formula. He said ideally he would love to watch them work and monitor who was doing what in the weight room.
“But I said no, I just don’t have that kind of time,” Tyra said. “I just came in and took over the workouts – not that they were doing anything wrong, I wanted them to know what it was going to be like to be competitive. I wanted them to know what it was going to be like to have somebody like myself pushing them. I wanted them to know what it was like with somebody hollering at them and the reason that’s going on.
“It had to happen in a hurry. But even if it had happened in January, it was going to be the same thing because I would be doing those who are going to hang in there, the program, the other coaches, a terrible disservice if I didn’t go ahead and fleece the hanger-oners.”
Ashford’s numbers remained solid. Tyra said 30-40 players were working out this summer, although a couple of familiar faces were missing.
“Now, some of that is JV, but even there we win,” he said of the overall numbers. “We’re going to coach them just like the varsity guys.”
Identifying leaders will be important for the Yellow Jackets, the coach said. De’Christian “D.C.” Newton and John Luke Lasseter had a spirited battle for the quarterback job in the offseason. Newton won the starting job, Tyra announced this week.
“D.C. gives us a dynamic. He’s a very athletic guy. He gives us two or three guys in the backfield that the defense has to account for,” the coach said.
Lasseter, a 6-4, 200-pounder, can play any number of roles for the Yellow Jackets.
“He’s a big, tall, kid, decent speed. I can put him at tight end, he can play wideout, can play fullback,” Tyra said. “He’ll make plays in space.”
All three of those, Lambert, Lasseter and Newton, will draw attention of college scouts.
Both players will have a key role on the team and there is talent around them. Senior Ian Lambert (6-2, 315) is a standout lineman on both sides of the football.
Antwuan Brooks is the likely starter at halfback and DeVontrez Blake will start at fullback in Ashford’s wing-T offense.
Ethan Bonner, a sophomore lineman, likely will start on both sides of the ball.
Tyra said he has been disappointed at some of the returning players and their commitment to the team. He hopes they pick it up soon.
“There’s a couple that have been hit or miss,” Tyra said. “They’d be great to have. But the commitment of what I want, we haven’t met eye-to-eye on that. We might move on without them.”
There is more starting experience back on defense, where as many as 10 starters could return. The group, which bases out of the 3-4, could be led by Lambert.
“He has a big window he can fill and needs to fill. He has to shift gears and decide, ‘I can be a lot more effective on this team and I can lead from my spot by my play,’” Tyra said. “That’s an area a lot of them are having to step up and play a role they haven’t been asked to play. He’s a senior guy that can help us and somebody that could get noticed on the next level.”
Brooks and Blake will play linebacker spots, as will Daniel Whitten and Lamarion Walton.
Newton will help anchor the secondary.
Lasseter and Kelvin Anderson are back at the defensive end spots.
Two sophomores, Bonner and Colin Strickland, could join Lambert up front.
Tyra said he never shied away from playing younger players at Abbeville.
“I believe you can get those guys bought into it quickly,” the coach said. “I’m looking for kids that get tired of getting their butt beat, of doing the same old thing and are willing to change it.”
Ashford’s new Class 4A, Region 2 includes Booker T. Washington of Tuskegee, Straughn, Geneva, Dale County, Bullock County and Montgomery schools Saint James and Alabama Christian.
“I told the kids we’re going to focus on us. We don’t talk about anybody but Ashford,” Tyra said. “Those other games are down the road. We haven’t got to them yet.”
The coach said he wants to build a program that “is physical, nasty, hard to beat and just very, very disciplined and we’re going to do things the right way.”
“My next however many years, that’s how it’s going to be. I won’t change off that,” Tyra said. “As far as the process of where we’re going with it, learn the system, learn the plays, learn the techniques. Those things are repetition. Show it enough that they learn it, clean it up, master it.
“Football is perfect. If you can play and follow simple instructions, everything works out good. But the mental factor and the physical factor is the hard part for a kid that’s not pressed to do a whole lot nowadays. So I’ve got to make sure that kid is pressed and pushed so he doesn’t put us in a bad situation.”
YELLOW JACKETS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Robin Tyra (1st year at Ashford; 14th as a head coach, 64-75)
>> 2019 record: 2-8 overall, 1-5 in Class 4A, Region 2
>> 2019 results: Rehobeth (L, 22-36); at Abbeville (L, 28-34, 2 OTS); at Dale County # (L, 33-52); at Booker T. Washington # (W, 30-20); at Houston County (W, 59-20); Montgomery Catholic # (L, 28-55); Headland # (L, 28-50); at Trinity # (L, 14-48); Alabama Christian # (L, 6-24); Carroll (L, 28-50)
>> Points scored/per game: 248/24.8
>> Points allowed/per game: 389/38.9
>> Returning offensive starters (4): OL Ian Lambert (Sr., 6-2, 315); WR Marquez McKnight (Sr., 6-0, 185): TE/QB John Luke Lasseter (Sr., 6-4, 200); Stelan Griffin (Jr., 5-11, 170)
>> Returning defensive starters (10): DL Ian Lambert (Sr., 6-2, 315); DE Kelvin Anderson (Sr., 5-11, 220); DE John Luke Lasseter (Sr., 6-4, 200); LB Antwuan Brooks (Sr., 5-8, 160); LB DeVontrez Blake (So., 5-10, 180); LB Daniel Whitten (So., 6-0, 210); LB Lamarion Walton (Fr., 5-11, 160); DB De’Christian Newton (Sr., 5-11, 175); DB Stelan Griffin (Jr., 5-11, 170); DB Marquez McKnight (Sr., 6-0, 185)
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 Open
Aug. 28 at Rehobeth
Sept. 4 Dale County #
Sept. 11 Straughn #
Sept. 18 at Geneva #
Sept. 25 Houston County
Oct. 2 at Alabama Christian #
Oct. 9 Bullock County #
Oct. 16 St. James #
Oct. 23 at Booker T. Washington #
Oct. 29 (Thur) at Northside Methodist @
@ at Rip Hewes Stadium
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!