Tyra out as Ashford football coach

The Ashford Yellow Jacket will have a new head football coach for the 2023 season.

Ashford principal Dr. Donnie Chambers confirmed that Robin Tyra would not return for next season. Tyra had directed the Yellow Jackets the last three years, going 4-25, including 2-7 this past year. He remains, though, as a physical education weight training teacher at the Houston County school.

“He is still an employee, but he will not be our head football coach,” Chambers told the Dothan Eagle. “He is still employed, still teaching and still in the weight room and he is still fulfilling his athletic director duties.”

Chambers said the release of Tyra as coach was strictly a football-related issue.

“He didn’t do anything wrong. He is still an employee here and still works here,” before adding, “We have to look at the program growing and hopefully get some more boys involved in the program.”

Ashford football has struggled in recent years with its last winning season and state playoff team coming in 2014.

Tyra, when reached by the Dothan Eagle, only confirmed the release, but referred to Chambers for an official reason for it.

“I will not be back next year,” Tyra said. “I will finish the year out (teaching) and I will be searching (for another job). You will have to ask Dr. Chambers about the why.”

Chambers said the school system will likely post the position on Tuesday. He hopes to have a new coach in place in time for the February Houston County Board meeting.

“Hopefully sometime after our next board meeting (Jan. 17), we will start interviewing candidates and get a replacement for him,” Chambers said. “Definitely want to get somebody in during February so they can go through spring training with the boys.”

Prior to coming to Ashford, Tyra led Abbeville’s football program for six years, guiding those Yellow Jackets to a 36-30 record with four teams advancing to the state playoffs. His last three teams went 27-8 and all three made the playoffs. Both the 2017-18 teams advanced to the second round of the playoffs, the first time Abbeville has had back-to-back teams advance past the first round.

Tyra is a graduate of Marion County High School and the University of North Alabama. He was an assistant coach at his alma mater in Guin and also at McKenzie and Headland before being head coach at Coffeeville (2001-05, 17-35 record) and Aliceville (2009, 5-6 record). He then became head coach Abbeville in 2014 and guided the program through the 2019 season.

In 2020, Tyra was recognized by the Alabama High School Athletic Association along with the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association for his work of more than 20-plus years with student-athletes. The two groups selected him as one of the seven 2020 Making a Difference Award recipients, one in each classification. Tyra was named the Class 2A recipient.