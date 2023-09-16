WICKSBURG – Wicksburg gained momentum twice in Friday’s Class 2A, Region 2 game against Cottonwood. Both times, the Bears snatched it away.

The host Panthers grabbed a 12-0 lead midway in the first half, but Cottonwood quickly answered with two scores within three minutes to take the lead.

Later in the game with Cottonwood up 10, Wicksburg regained momentum behind a nice punt return, a personal foul penalty and a score in two plays to pull within two after a two-point conversion with 4:50 left in the game.

Cottonwood’s Danny Hardrick, though, took the ensuing onsides kick attempt 51 yards for a touchdown and the Bears held off two late Panther drives inside Cottonwood territory to secure a 28-20 win at Wicksburg’s Panther Stadium.

With the win, the Bears improved to 3-0 overall and to 2-0 in region play. Both starts are the best for Cottonwood since the 2013 season.

“If our players continue do the little things right, buy into what we are doing, buy into the process we are implementing, buy into our core values and continue to buy into team-led leadership instead of coach-led leadership, this team can as far as they want to,” Cottonwood head coach Dustin Harrison said.

“I am so proud of the players for battling through. Our defense played lights out. Coach (Ethan) Holland (defensive coordinator) did a great job with our defense tonight and our defensive line played great.”

The outcome snapped a two-game losing streak for Cottonwood against the county rival Panthers dating back to a 2014 win.

“Tonight is a special night and we will enjoy it,” Harrison said. “Tomorrow, we have to get ready to play our next region game against Samson.”

It was a tough night for a young Panther team that dropped to 1-3 overall and to 1-1 in region play.

“Kudos to Cottonwood as they beat us,” Wicksburg coach Josh Cox said. “They are a really good team. We didn’t execute well. We fumbled the ball when we had momentum a little bit and they scored on that busted coverage play and they got the momentum and we couldn’t really recover. We had some opportunities, but we just get it done.

“We have a lot of young players in key positions. Our kicker is a 10th grader, our two middle linebackers are 10th graders and our quarterback is a 10th grader. Right now, we are lacking senior leadership.”

The Panthers seized the early advantage for a 12-0 lead after touchdown passes from Mason Burkhardt to Garrison Gray and Aiden Rice. The first score came on 3rd-and-5 at the 5 as Burkhardt fired in the middle of the field to the back of the end zone where a leaping Gray caught it in traffic. The second TD was a 3rd-and-13 pass where Burkhardt rolled to his left and lofted a soft pass to Rice, who had a step on his man in the end zone and caught the TD pass.

The Panthers missed the extra-point kick after the first score and couldn’t convert on a two-point conversion after the second, but led 12-0 with 8:22 to go before halftime.

The Bears quickly came back.

Wicksburg, which recovered an onside kick after the first score, tried another after the second score, but the Bears recovered at the Panther 48. On the next play, King Campbell took a direct snap up a hole in the middle of the field and raced 48 yards to the end zone. Braylon Morris passed to Kylin Hudson on a two-point conversion, cutting the margin to 12-8.

On the ensuing kickoff, Wicksburg’s returner was hit hard and fumbled with Cottonwood recovering it at the 34. On the first play, Campbell took the snap and stepped forward like he was going to run it, but instead popped a quick pass over the middle to an open Kaden Simmons, who took it down field before being brought down at the 1-yard line.

After a motion penalty backed CHS up, the Bears scored on a 4th-and-1 from the 1 as Klete Meadows scored off the left side. The try for two was stopped, but Cottonwood led 14-12.

Harrison wasn’t surprised at his team’s ability to quickly overcome the double-digit deficit.

“We don’t focus on the scoreboard,” Harrison said. “That is something we don’t talk a lot about. We don’t let the score dictate our effort and our focus. Instead, we focus on every play – each play has a life of its own for 5-6 seconds and we focus on that.

“Our guys did a good job of not worrying about what the scoreboard said and played our football game and came battling back.”

Wicksburg moved to the Cottonwood 31 after the Bears second TD, but turned it over on downs off a fourth-down incompletion. The Panthers got it back and moved to the Bears 9 in the half’s final seconds but again turned it over on downs on a fourth-down incompletion.

Cottonwood built a two-score lead on the first drive of the second half as Meadows took it around the left side on a 58-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion was successful off a Morris pass, making it 22-12.

Defenses then took over, allowing just two first downs (one by both teams) over the next eight possessions with the Bears also earning two interceptions.

With just under six minutes left, Wicksburg forced a Cottonwood punt with Rice fielding it at the 33 and working his way downfield on a 23-yard return to the Bears’ 44. A personal foul penalty tacked on 15 more yards, moving the ball to the 29.

Two plays later, Burkhardt passed outside to the left to Gabe Glover, who caught it, avoided a couple of defenders then found daylight to the right and raced into the end zone on an 18-yard touchdown pass reception. Burkhardt passed to Rice on a two-point conversion, cutting the Bears’ lead to 22-20 with 4:50 still left.

It didn’t stay that way for long.

Wicksburg went for an onside kick, but Cottonwood’s Hardrick stepped up and caught it on the bounce then split two Panther players converging and had nothing but green grass ahead of him on a 51-yard kick return for a touchdown. A two-point try was stopped by the Panther defense, keeping Wicksburg still in it, down 28-20.

The Panthers moved to the Bears’ 43 on the next series and a deep pass on fourth down appeared open, but a Bears defender came flying in to knock the pass down.

Cottonwood, though, couldn’t run out the block and punted it back to Wicksburg, which took over at its own 11 with just 19 seconds left.

Pass completions of 8 yards and 21 yards plus two offside penalties on Cottonwood moved the ball to midfield. An intentional spike left three seconds on the clock for one last play.

Burkhardt completed a pass to Carter Meyers, but the Bears stopped him at the 38 as the final horn sounded.