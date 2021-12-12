United Gymstars of Dothan place high at meet

“We try to keep it very competitive so when we do go against those Birmingham teams that we work the same amount of hours as them so we can keep it at the same level, because we want to be that same caliber.

“Most of these kids do four-hour practices. It’s definitely a commitment, but they love it. We try to keep it fresh; we try to keep it fun. They got to work upgraded skills throughout the season just because they were so ready for when they competed at this level.”

Emma Lott and Amelia McRae each earned first place medals in Level 4 in their age divisions.

Lott, a 13-year-old, took first in bars, beam, floor and was second on vault, while McRae, who is 10, was first on vault, bars and second on beam and floor.

“She went there and kind of crushed it,” Peacock said of Lott. “I’ll never forget our first meet, I kind of knew where we were in our ranking and she was our last one to go on beam.

“Typically you can’t say to a child, ‘Hey, I need you to get up there and do your best because you’re team is depending on you’ because they’ll crack under pressure. Not Emma. She went out there and knew what was on the line and she did it anyway.”