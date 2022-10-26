UPDATED: 2 Dothan school board members call for more investigation of Kennedy, Coe stands by decision

Two Dothan City Schools board members are calling for a more complete investigation and continued suspension of Dothan High head football coach Jed Kennedy.

Dothan Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe, reached Wednesday night, remains steadfast that his decision to suspend the coach for one week without pay is sufficient and considers the matter closed.

“I’m confident in the fact that a complete investigation transpired,” Coe said. “I’m confident the decision we made was the fair decision for everybody involved.

“Now I know there are people out in the public that are viewing it that may have a different opinion, but with the people who were involved, I feel comfortable with the decision that was made.”

Brenda Guilford, who serves District 1 and is also vice chair of the school board, and Dr. Franklin Jones, who represents District 2, held a joint press conference Wednesday afternoon at North Highland Baptist Church to voice their concerns involving the actions of the head coach, who was suspended for one week on Monday after an incident involving volunteer staff member Early Walker last Friday night.

In what has become a national news story, Kennedy grabbed and threw Walker to the ground on the sidelines after a penalty flag was thrown for Walker being too close to the field on what was the winning touchdown run for Dothan during a 14-7 victory over Opelika. The penalty did not negate the touchdown, but instead was applied to the ensuing kickoff.

On Monday, Coe held a press conference along with Dothan High Principal Dr. Keith Bland and Athletic Director Jessica Noble to announce the suspension of Kennedy, a first year head coach at Dothan who was hired in December. Walker’s family has publicly supported the decision made concerning the coach, but there continues to be many in the community calling for his (Kennedy’s) firing.

Guilford said she was not contacted before the decision was made by Coe, but instead learned of it through reports of the press conference.

“To be clear, the board had no part in the decision,” Guilford said. “In fact, I was never advised that a decision would be made Monday without board involvement.

“As board members, we are charged with setting policy, student achievement and governance. Because violations of Dothan City Schools Board policy are implicated by the actions of the coach, I am calling for a further and complete investigation of this incident and the conduct of this coach as it pertains to his treatment of student athletes, staff and other invited guests of the football team.

“I am further calling for the continued suspension pending the conclusion of the investigation and following a full board vote on the matter. My passion for education and setting an example for children far outweighs the winning of a football game.”

Jones is concerned by things he is hearing from the public since the incident occurred.

“I have been informed by others who stated that this is not the first time the coach has put his hands on other assistants or displayed abusive use of profanity,” Jones said. “If this is true, why did the athletic director not know or act on these allegations? It is a shame that employees fear retaliation for speaking out.”

Coe said that’s the first he’s heard of any assistant being abused in any way.

“Me, Jessica Noble, nor Keith Bland … none of us have ever received any report of that nature until now, so I find it strange,” Coe said. “You’re not talking about a 12-year-old girl, you’re talking about grown men that are tenured that are saying they’re afraid? I find it hard to say that’s credible.

“It seems to me it’s just a little piling on, you know? It’s strange to me we don’t hear anything until this press conference is called.”

Jones said he’s heard from people in the community concerned about the lack of severity of the suspension.

“The issue I have is about right and wrong and not about playing a race card, as has been stated by a media personality,” Jones said. “I believe this action sets a dangerous precedence for this school board. I truly hope that the right decision will be made concerning this incident, for it has not been made yet.”

Jones said what he means as the right decision doesn’t necessarily mean termination.

“More than what already has been done,” Jones said when asked what the right decision should be. “Not necessarily termination. I don’t know enough about him.”

The next scheduled board meeting is November 15 at 5:30 p.m. Jones and Guilford both said they would like to see the incident brought up before the board and then put up for a vote concerning any further action on Kennedy.

“We can only vote up or down on any recommendation from the superintendent … that’s our job, to vote it in or to vote it out,” Jones said. “But he (Coe) says in this situation where it involved personnel, that’s not our business.

“He’s in charge of every staff person in Dothan city schools other than the finance person and the attorney and himself.”

Coe said the board will be able to ultimately vote on the suspension that he recommended. If they vote yes, the suspension as it has been put in place will be upheld. If they vote against the suspension, then Kennedy would receive the pay that is being withheld from the one-week suspension.

While Guilford and Jones both said they have received calls of people upset by the ruling, neither have received any calls of support for the coach at this point.

Guilford said those concerned in the community should contact the board member in their district. There are seven board members.

“You all have representatives,” Guilford said. “Your job, or anybody else you know who is dissatisfied with this, you need to contact your board member. That is the way that you can get the attention of the person who has this power to fire and to hire.”