Updated: AHSAA area volleyball tournaments start next week

The top two teams from the regional tournament advance to the Panhandle Christian Conference semifinals on Oct. 22-23 at Pensacola Christian Academy.

Alabama Christian Sports postseason: The Alabama Christian Sports Conference, which features the Wiregrass Kings as one of its members, holds its varsity tournament on Oct. 22-23 in Trussville.

The week before on Oct. 16, the conference has its JV tournament in Alabaster.

Prep rankings: Five Wiregrass team enter the postseason ranked in the final state al.com poll, which was released Thursday.

The five teams are Enterprise in Class 7A, Providence Christian in Class 5A, G.W. Long and Ariton in Class 2A and Kinston in Class 1A.

Enterprise (29-7), which has won 24 of its last 27 prior to Thursday action, was No. 9 in 7A, up one spot from last week. Providence Christian (20-15) is ranked No. 4 in 5A, down one spot from last week.

G.W. Long (28-5) and Ariton (18-6) are No. 1 and No. 6 in 2A, while Kinston (21-7) is No. 5 in Class 1A. Long and Ariton remained the same as last week, while Kinston dropped a spot in 1A.

Pike Liberal Arts (9-7) fell out of the top 10 in AISA this week after checking in at No. 10 a week ago.