SKIPPERVILLE --- Two years of frustration from state semifinal series losses to county rival G.W. Long is now in the rearview mirror for the Ariton baseball program.

What’s ahead is a chance for the program’s first state championship trophy.

Sparked by a nine-run fifth inning and strong relief pitching from Austin Cook, the Purple Cats washed away two straight state semifinal series losses to the Rebels on Wednesday night with a 14-8 victory to win the Class 2A state semifinal series two games to one in Skipperville.

“I have never been more excited,” Ariton senior Landon Tyler said. “They got us the last two years, but we bought in and we said, ‘It ain’t going to happen again,’ and this bunch did it.”

The Purple Cats won the final two games of the series after losing the opener 10-0 in six innings. They won 9-4 in Tuesday’s second game behind a nine-run sixth inning prior to Wednesday’s win.

“I am really proud of the kids,” first-year Ariton head coach Bob Pickett said. “We lose the first game 10-0 and for six innings (in game two), we were down, but we just didn’t want to quit and kept battling. They left the door open for us last night – this is my first year here but I know what has happened the last two years – and I said (to the players) earlier today, we have to go kick the door down. They did that.”

Ariton (29-12-1) advanced to its first state championship series since 1998 when it lost to Shades Mountain Christian and its third overall, also losing to Waterloo in 1990.

The Purple Cats will face Vincent, the north semifinal series winner, in the finals. The series opens Monday night at 7 p.m. at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park before it shifts to Jacksonville State on Tuesday for game two and a game three if necessary.

G.W. Long, the defending Class 2A state champions and owners of 17 state titles, finished the season with a 29-10 record. The Rebels had a two-year streak of reaching the championship round come to an end and saw a streak of 17 straight semifinal series wins snapped. The last official semifinal series loss was in 1990, ironically to Ariton. G.W. Long actually lost another semifinal on the field in 1998, but later won it as Geneva County violated a pitching rule.

Ariton trailed 6-3 before erupting for its nine runs to surge ahead and added two runs in the seventh to earn the win.

G.W. Long coach Drew Miller credited the Purple Cats for their execution at key times.

“We just couldn’t find an out anywhere (in that inning),” Miller said. “It was a tough inning. The whole series in a nutshell was two innings where we had a hard time doing the right thing and they did everything right.

“They have a great team and they have really been building this group for a long time. It is just a really good group and I know they have a lot to be proud of. They played extremely well today and did what it took to leave here with a win.”

Evans, normally Ariton’s closer, played a pivotal role, entering in the first inning for a struggling Lawson Leger and throwing 5 2/3 innings before having to come out in the bottom of the seventh after throwing 93 pitches. The sophomore gave up only six hits and three runs, with only one run earned.

“I usually close games as that is really my role, but whatever coach Pickett wants me to do, I am going to do it,” Evans said. “I am a team player.”

It was the longest outing of the season and the most pitches this year for Evans.

“My arm is a little sore, but I helped my team win,” Evans said.

His teammates knew the value of his performance

“The Big A – Austin – got in there and he showed (out) – best game I’ve ever seen him,” Tyler said. “He was the man.”

Ariton struck for a quick run in the top of the first on a Landon Tyler sacrifice fly, but G.W. Long answered with five runs in the bottom of the first, taking advantage of control problems from Leger.

After walks to Hayes Horne, Cullis Kelley and Tanner Johnston loaded the bases within the first four batters, Brandt Brady delivered a run-scoring single to right. An ensuing passed ball scored Kelley, making it 2-1.

Cohen Pritchett followed with a RBI single to left, Blayne Wood delivered a deep sacrifice fly to right and Bryson Hughes added another run-scoring single to make it 5-1.

The Purple Cats gained the momentum back with two runs in the top of the second to cut the gap to 5-3.

Paxton Steed walked to open the inning and moved to second on a Myles Tyler single two batters later. Aven Cook was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Caden Collier drew a walk to force in Steed. Phenix Griffin followed with a sacrifice fly to deep right to score Myles Tyler.

The Rebels added to the lead in the third as Pritchett reached on an infield single and moved to third on a Wood sacrifice bunt and an ensuing passed ball. A Hughes sacrifice fly to right scored him.

Ariton then erupted for nine runs in the top of the fifth, sending 14 batters to the plate. The inning featured five Ariton hits plus three walks and three hit batters by three Rebel pitchers.

The Purple Cats loaded the bases to start the inning off a hit batter to Connor Thrash and a single each by Landon Tyler and Leger. Consecutive walks to Steed, Dalton Murphy and Myles Tyler followed to force in Thrash, Landon Tyler and Leger to tie it at 6 all. Cook was then hit by a pitch to force in Steed to put the Purple Cats in front, 7-6.

Collier followed with a two-run single that plated courtesy runner Easton Kilpatrick and Myles Tyler. After a bloop single by Griffin, Thrash was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in another run and Landon Tyler delivered a RBI sac fly to right to score Collier.

After infield fly out in foul territory, Steed ripped a run-scoring double past third to extend the Purple Cat lead to 12-6 lead.

The Rebels came charging back in the next inning, loading the bases with two outs off two errors plus a single by Pritchett. A single by Grant Watson plated Brady, but Evans got a force out at second to get out of the bases-loaded jam when Collier the shortstop made a nice stop of a ball headed to centerfield.

The Purple Cats added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh on a Murphy’s two-run single.

G.W. Long appeared to score a run in the bottom of the seventh on a sacrifice fly to right, but the third base umpire ruled the runner left the base too soon. The Rebels did score seconds later on a bases-loaded walk to Horne, but reliever Landon Tyler got a fly out to right fielder Coleman Bragg to end it, setting off an Ariton celebration.

Griffin paced a 10-hit Purple Cat attack, going 3-for-5 with a run batted in. Steed was 2-for-2 with three walks and four runs batted in. Landon Tyler was 2-for-5 with a RBI.

G.W. Long pitching helped Ariton, issuing nine walks (one intentional) and hitting four batters.

The Rebel offense, which finished with eight hits, was led by Pritchett and Watson. Pritchett was 3-for-3 with one RBI and Watson had two hits and one RBI.