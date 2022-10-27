UPDATED: Dothan Wolves put distractions aside during 41-12 road win against Jeff Davis

MONTGOMERY - While rumors and turmoil about their suspended head coach swirled during the week, the Dothan Wolves football team kept focused on their business.

In the end, they took care of business.

Just three days after their head coach Jed Kennedy was suspended for throwing down a volunteer staff member during last week’s game against Opelika, the Wolves put aside the distractions and delivered an overwhelming 41-12 win over the Jeff Davis Volunteers Thursday night at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.

“We have said from the beginning of the season with these kids – that they love football,” said offensive coordinator Justin Jones, who was interim head coach for the game in Kennedy’s absence. “They came to work every day this week. They knew there were external things going on, but they just practiced hard and played. We probably had one of our best weeks of practice. Everybody was locked in and they knew in the end, they had to fight for each other.”

Thursday’s victory in the regular-season finale pushed Dothan to 7-3 on the season, a year after going 4-6. The Wolves improved to 5-3 in Class 7A, Region 2 play and became cheerleaders for Central of Phenix City and/or R.E. Lee, needing a win from one of the two on Friday night to garner a 7A state playoff berth. Central of Phenix City was playing Prattville and Lee was facing Enterprise on Friday. Dothan needed Prattville or Enterprise to finish 4-4 in region play, a game back of the Wolves for a playoff spot.

“I will find some Red Devil something to wear,” joked Jones after Thursday’s game, noting region-leading Central likely has a better chance to help the Wolves. A more serious Jones added, “At this point, we just want to get in there. Our kids have played so hard, they deserve it. I hope it works out.”

The Wolves put themselves in position with Thursday’s night win, overcoming the turmoil created by the one-game suspension of Kennedy, who was disciplined for throwing down a longtime volunteer staff member, Early Walker, on the sidelines after a penalty flag was thrown because Walker was too close to the field during last week’s win over Opelika. Walker traveled to the game Thursday and was on the sidelines with the team as is normally the case.

The suspension was announced on Monday by Dothan school officials, but the situation has been a hot topic of conversation by many since, including with two school board members who held a press conference on Wednesday indicating they wanted more of an investigation into the matter.

On Thursday night, the spotlight was on the field and the Wolves showed they had plenty of focus despite the off the field issues, scoring on their first six possessions and dominating the game on defense as well.

They opened the game with 18-play drive – all running plays – that ate up nearly the first eight-and-a half minutes before settling for a 32-yard Wesley Farmer field goal for a 3-0 lead. It was the first of two Farmer field goals on the night.

“It set the tone for the game,” Jones said of the drive. “We talk all the time about controlling the clock. Obviously, we didn’t finish it quite like we wanted, but we had been talking about that we needed to get Wesley Farmer some field goals because we are going to need him down the stretch (in the playoffs), so it was good to get him some kicks and field goals.”

The drive was sparked by 44 yards rushing off eight carries by Raymon Blackmon and 34 yards off five carries by Tamarion Peterson as the Wolves overcame a holding penalty early in the series and converted a 4th-and-1 at the 38 on a Blackmon 4-yard run.

The Wolves padded the margin on their next drive. Taking over at the Vols’ 35 after the Jeff Davis punter had to fall on a low snap, Dothan scored in two plays with quarterback Carter Davis firing a 31-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Braxton Hornsby in the middle of the field. Farmer, off the hold of Adam Watford, added the point after kick to make it 10-0 just one play into the second quarter.

The Wolves defense quickly made it 17-0 as TK Knight caught a carom of a pass off a Jeff Davis receiver for an interception and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown on the second Vols play of the ensuing series. Knight caught the carom, broke a tackle and raced down the right sideline behind a wall of blockers to the end zone.

After Dothan’s defense force a three-and-out, the Wolves’ Peterson ripped off a 71-yard touchdown run off the right side off fourth play of the ensuing, boosting the margin to 24-0 after Farmer’s point after kick with 8:01 to go in the second quarter.

The Vols, in their only strong drive against Dothan’s first-string unit, scored on the next series off a 4-yard run by Donald Harris to cut it 24-6, but Dothan matched it with 3-yard scoring run by Blackmon with 28 seconds left in the half to give the Wolves a 31-6 halftime lead.

Farmer added his second field goal of the night, a 24-yarder, and Octavious Thomas scored on a 1-yard for Dothan in the second half to make it 41-6.

Jeff Davis scored with two minutes left on Dothan back-ups off a 12-yard Christopher Moore to Micah Stinson for the final 41-12 margin.

Dothan rushed for 325 yards on the night and 31 yards passing. Peterson earned 143 yards and Blackmon added 55 yards. Defensively, the Wolves allowed only 101 yards rushing and 51 passing for 152 total yards and picked up three turnovers. In addition to the pick six by Knight, Torian Wilson and Kunyea Moore recovered fumbles, the latter on a muffed punt catch by Jeff Davis.

While the Wolves still hope for a playoff chance, they finished the regular season on a high mark. The 7-3 record is the second best in school history and the seven wins are more than the two previous seasons combined (six). It comes in Kennedy and the new coaching staff’s first season.

“We told you when we came in that nobody thought you would have a winning season,” Jones said to the players after the game. “7-3? Nobody, but our circle (believed). We all believed it. There wasn’t a time we didn’t believe it. Things were going in the wrong direction, we still believed. Even against teams we were outmatched, we believed. All you need is belief in your circle.”