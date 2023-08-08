In honor of his late father’s birthday, Elba highly recruited running back standout Alvin Henderson announced his top 10 colleges on Tuesday.

Henderson, a junior, revealed his final 10 on Twitter. He narrowed his list down from more 70 offers from schools wanting him to play college football at their institution. In announcing his top 10, it allows the other 60 programs to focus on other players.

Henderson’s top 10 list (in alphabetical order) featured Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, Oregon and Southern Cal.

“I feel pretty confident (in these teams) because all the schools I have put in are the schools that have built a relationship with me and my mom ever since I started getting offers in the ninth grade,” Henderson said in a Dothan Eagle interview after announcing the list.

Considered a four-star recruit by recruiting services and among the top 100 players and top six running backs nationally in the class of 2025, Henderson indicated there were no true leaders yet.

“It is kind of even with all of them,” Henderson said. “I have got a strong relationship with each coach on every staff. I haven’t really thought about which one is in front right now.”

Recruiting services, though, believe Auburn, Alabama and Florida State are Henderson’s leaders.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Elba star has visited the campus of most of schools in the top 10 and hopes to visit the others for a football game this fall.

“I have visited every single one of them except USC, Arkansas, Miami and Penn State,” said Henderson, whose latest visit was last week at Oregon.

In fact, Henderson said he has visited five schools – Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and Tennessee – multiple times.

Ideally, Henderson said he would love to announce his final decision in early December.

“If we go to state (championship game) and we win, I am going to commit that day,” Henderson said.

A year ago, Henderson led the entire state (all classifications) with 46 rushing touchdowns, while earning 2,636 rushing yards. He averaged 219.7 yards per game and 13.5 yards per carry despite sitting out the majority of the second half of Tiger games. He also caught two passes for 26 yards and two TDs and even threw one touchdown off 4-of-6 passes.

He was named the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year for the Wiregrass area and was chosen Class 1A Back of the Year in the state by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

The year before as a freshman, Henderson led the Tigers with 1,115 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns over 11 games, averaging 101.4 yards per game.

Early Tuesday morning around 7 a.m., Henderson tweeted out, “BLESSED. Happy Heavenly Birthday Pops, lord knows I miss you with everything in me.” The words were followed with a broken heart emoji. He then announced he would drop his Top 10 at noon.

The tweet featured a photo from eight years ago of him and his dad, Alvin Marquez Henderson, following a youth football game.

Henderson’s dad died three years ago when the Elba star was 13 years old.

Henderson originally planned to announce his top 10 on Sunday, but decided to push it back two days to honor his dad on his birthday.