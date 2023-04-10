Headland football player Caleb Dozier, who will be a senior next season, spent Monday night working out in the gym after publicly committing to Mississippi State earlier in the day.

"I'll be grinding, learning what I need to know from the linebacker position ... just working hard," Dozier told the Dothan Eagle about preparing for the future.

Dozier became the third commitment in the Class of 2024 for Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker/tight end also reportedly had offers from in-state UAB, Houston, Central Florida and Coastal Carolina.

"I really feel like it's a great fit for me because they're a driven defensive school," Dozier said. "Coach (Matt) Brock is a good defensive coordinator and the head coach, Coach Arnett, was originally a defensive coordinator. I just felt all the coaches wanted to build me to be the best version of me."

Dozier released the news earlier Monday on his Twitter account, writing: "First of all I would like to thank God, my family and coaches with Coach (Zach) Arnett, Coach (Matt) Brock, Coach (Joey) Jones and the whole Hail State coaching staff for this opportunity! I would like to thank all coaches that recruited me through this process and took the time to evaluate me and give me an opportunity! I would like to announce my commitment to Mississippi State! Hail State!"

Last season, Dozier caught 54 passes for 1,009 yards with 11 TDs. On defense, he was in on 73 tackles (44 solos/29 assists), averaging 6.6 a game with 18 tackles for loss, including five QB sacks. Dozier helped Headland to a 6-5 record and the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.

Dozier said MSU was one of the first schools to offer a scholarship. He visited the school in Starkville last month for the first time.

"I just felt very welcomed," Dozier said. "All the coaches came up and introduced themselves and spoke to me. I really loved their facilities, school, campus and everything."

A spring practice session was going on during Dozier's visit and made a good impression on him.

"I really liked the way they practiced ... it was good intensity and good vibes," Dozier said. "I mean really, it just felt like home."

He felt comfortable making the early commitment.

"I just felt like it was the best decision for me - knowing what defense I'm going to play in and where I'm going to play at and what I need to focus on and learn," Dozier said.

Being recruited as a defensive player isn't what Dozier first envisioned when he was considering college football.

"I definitely at first thought it would be tight end," Dozier said of his college projected position. "My first few offers and Mississippi State were talking about defense, and then a couple of schools were talking about offense.

"I feel as far as going to the next level, the NFL, I feel like my size fits that linebacker position."

Playing on the college level has always been a dream for Dozier.

"I didn't have a preference, ACC or SEC or what not, but I definitely always had dreams of playing college football," he said.

Headland head football coach Reggie Melton went with Dozier on a recruiting trip to Mississippi State on March 28.

“They love him on the defensive side of the ball,” Melton said. “They want to play him at Sam linebacker.

“Caleb plays tight end and defensive end for us and we also split him out wide to play receiver to create a mismatch problem.

“He’s just a great dynamic player. He works hard in the weight room; he’s benching about 300 right now. He’s a guy you want on your team.”

The coach said the recruitment has been a boost for the whole Headland team.

“The day Caleb received his first offer, we were in the weight room and were maxing that day and we had 12 guys tremendously jump up on their maxes,” Melton said. “It wasn’t five or 10 pounds, some of them were like 15 and 20 pounds.

“Those guys were going off the adrenaline of him getting that offer, which is always exciting. When you’ve got guys on your team who see a guy getting offers, they believe that they’re next, you know, so they’re going to work extra hard.”