“A late night but a great night,” is how Houston Academy baseball coach Tony Kirkland described it after returning to campus Thursday following the Raiders’ doubleheader sweep at St. James in the Class 3A state semifinals on Wednesday night.

Houston Academy rode the pitching of Adam Boyd in the opener and strong hitting from Wyatt Shelley and Will Wells in the second game in winning 9-0 and 14-8.

The Raiders (26-7) advanced to next week’s state championship series. They will face the winner of the Phil Campbell-Gordo series that will start on Thursday. The championship series starts Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park. It then shifts to Jacksonville State’s Ruby Abbott Field on Thursday at 10 a.m. for a second game. A third game, if necessary, would follow.

Boyd sparked the Raiders’ first win, firing a complete-game six-hit shutout with four strikeouts and only one walk. He improved to 11-0 on the season.

“Adam has pitched really well and we got another good performance from him yesterday,” Kirkland said. “He gave up a lead-off double to start the game and we didn’t give up a run that inning.

“He settled into the game then and he scattered six hits and had four strikeouts. We made some big plays and got out of a few jams. He just pitched well for us.”

Boyd has been doing the job all season long with his mix of pitches.

“We don’t have necessarily over-powering pitching,” Kirkland said. “Adam is not soft, but he’s sneaky with his fastball. He throws the change-up well and throws this little slider well and has a good little curveball.”

The second game was sparked by Shelley’s grand slam homer that capped an eight-run bottom of the second inning, helping the Raiders overcome an early 6-0 deficit and turn it into a 9-7 lead.

“They (St. James) had a little momentum to start the game … got about five hits in that (first) inning and we just hung on,” Kirkland began of the early 6-0 deficit. “We misplayed a couple of balls in that inning or we could have had it at 2 instead of 6.

“But when we came in, we talked about just staying focused and get a run or two at the time and try to catch up. We got one run that inning and then they came back and made it 7-1 and then all of the sudden we just got hot and we started hitting it and they put us on a few times. We got a big grand slam from Wyatt Shelley … it was 7-5 at the time … and that put us up 9-7.”

After St. James moved within a run, Wells provided more punch for Houston Academy with a three-run double and a two-run homer to help the Raiders pull away for the 14-8 win.

“We started Griffin McGee, who has had his days on the hill, but he just wasn’t sharp last night and they hit him,” Kirkland said. “But after we got the lead, he settled back in and did a good job.

“Then they started hitting a little bit there (fourth inning) and we decided to go ahead and go with Wyatt. He just threw a great game last night. He didn’t give up a hit.”

“The last inning we hit a batter and put one on with one out and J.T. Pitchford came in and got the last two outs.”

Shelley and Wells combined in the second game two on four hits – three of the hits homers – and 10 runs batted in. Both had two hits and five runs batted in with Shelley hitting two home runs. Shelley also had a homer in the first game, giving him three on the day.

In addition, Cam Dyer and Boyd had two hits each with a RBI and Griffin McGee had a single and RBI.

Offensively in the first game, Wade Shelley was 2-for-5 with three runs batted and Dyer was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. Pitchford and Hughes Dean both had two hits with both of Pitchford’s hits going for a double. Wyatt Shelley belted a solo homer and Will Wells had a single and RBI.

The Raiders scored a single run in the top of the second and added two in the third before breaking the game open with five runs in the fifth for an 8-0 lead. They added a final run in the sixth.

In game two, St. James, the designated visiting team, jumped on the Raiders for six runs in the top of the first. HA scored once in the bottom half, but the Trojans matched it in top of the second.

The game turned, though, in the bottom of the second as Houston Academy erupted for nine runs to seize a 9-7 lead. The inning was capped by Wyatt Shelley’s grand slam homer, his second homer of the game as he hit a solo shot in the first inning.

Dean opened the inning with walk and quickly scored on a Dyer double. Dyer moved to third on a balk and Wells drew a walk and stole second. An error on the steal allowed Dyer to score and Wells to move to third. Boyd singled home Wells, closing the gap to 7-4.

Max Hawker followed with a single and Wade Shelley was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. McGee drew a four-pitch walk, forcing in Boyd. That brought up Wyatt Shelley, who fouled off a couple of 1-2 pitches before hitting his grand slam to left to put HA up 9-7.

The Trojans scored in the top of the fourth to close the deficit to a run and had the bases loaded when Wyatt Shelley, who had just entered in relief, got a strikeout to end the threat.

The Raiders loaded the bases in their half of the fourth off a walk to McGee and Pitchford and an intentional walk to Dyer after a sacrifice bunt by Dean moved runners to second and third. Wells then delivered his three-run double on the first pitch he saw to make it 12-8.

Wells added insurance runs in the sixth with a two-run homer.

In addition to being a hitting star, Wyatt Shelley earned the pitching win with three scoreless and hitless innings from the fourth through seventh innings. He struck out seven and walked one. Pitchford got the final two outs, one on a strikeout.

David Mundee contributed to this report.